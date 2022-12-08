RENTON — The Seahawks’ season has long shaped up as a revenge tour for quarterback Geno Smith, with games against all three of his former teams — the Jets, Giants and Chargers. Smith has already defeated the Giants and Chargers and gets his shot at the Jets on Jan. 1.

On Sunday at Lumen Field, Smith comes face to face with a former coach of one of those teams — Ben McAdoo.

Although Smith wants to defeat the Carolina Panthers, for whom McAdoo is the offensive coordinator, revenge may be the last thing he wants.

Instead, as Smith and McAdoo met the media in their respective cities Thursday, they gave off the vibe of a mutual admiration society.

“He’s a worker,” McAdoo said of Smith, according to reports out of Carolina. “He’s a show-up-early, stay-late guy. … He’s a confident player. And that’s earned. He just has that confidence and that swagger.”

McAdoo was the Giants’ coach in 2017, Smith’s only season there.

That turned out to be the last year there for both, with Smith apparently a factor in New York’s decision to fire McAdoo in December.

McAdoo got fired with general manager Jerry Reese the day after Smith started against the Raiders. McAdoo had benched a healthy Eli Manning, ending his streak of 210 games started, at the time the second-longest for a quarterback in NFL history.

Smith played in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders that dropped the Giants’ record to 2-10 after they had gone 11-5 and made the playoffs the year before, McAdoo’s first season as coach.

“Coach McAdoo was a really good coach to me,” Smith said Thursday. “Obviously, young in my career, I was switching teams, and I really thought he had a plan when he was there. I thought he got cut a little short in his time with the Giants, but I understand a part of that reason was because he started me in that game. I always held him dear to my heart for that.

“I thought that was definitely a bold move to make, and for him to lose his job behind that, I felt some type of way about it. Coach McAdoo has always been the guy that I’ve held dear to my heart, and we’ve always stayed in contact. He’s a really good coach. He’s a really good coordinator. He knows ball, knows what he is looking at, and I’ve always appreciated him for that.”

That start was the Smith’s last in the NFL until last season, when he started three games as an injury replacement for Russell Wilson.

McAdoo’s future is uncertain, as the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule in October, naming Steve Wilks as interim coach.

There’s been speculation that the Panthers could keep Wilks. But if McAdoo needs work after the season, he won’t need to look farther than Smith for a strong recommendation.

Smith lands on injury report

It was a surprise to see Smith land on the injury report Thursday, listed as limited because of a right shoulder issue. He was not on the report Wednesday.

Being limited could mean something crept up in practice the past two days, or that Smith was just getting some rest. Smith took a few hard hits in Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Rams, including on a sack and lost fumble.

Asked Thursday how he’s holding up in his first full season as a starter since 2014, Smith didn’t mention the shoulder.

“Yeah, I’ve been blessed to feel really good,” he said. “I haven’t taken a lot of hits over the course of the years, but this year, obviously playing, you have to take some hits, but one thing I try to do is be on time and on schedule, get the ball out of my hands, so I’m not taking a ton of hits out there, I’m not putting my body, the ball, and the team at risk.

“Our line has done a great job of protecting me, keeping me upright, and [coordinator] Shane [Waldron] has done a great job at moving the pocket at times, so I’m not just sitting at the same spot. It’s allowing me to not take a ton of hits, but I feel great. My body is holding up. I’ve been hitting the weights, eating right and getting the right recovery and rest to make sure that happens.”

Coach Pete Carroll does not talk to the media Thursdays, so there was no update on Smith.

More injury updates

Five players were listed as out Thursday, including running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas, both missing a second consecutive day due to ankle injuries suffered Sunday.

That could throw into further doubt whether either can play against Carolina. The Seahawks on Friday must make a status declaration for Sunday’s game for both. Seattle has two other healthy running backs on its 53-man roster in Tony Jones Jr. and Travis Homer. Homer did not play Sunday due to knee/illness issues but was listed as a full participant Thursday.

Also out Thursday: safety Ryan Neal (knee) and defensive lineman Al Woods and linebacker Bruce Irvin (both listed as knee/resting veteran). Neal was injured Sunday.

Also listed as limited were receiver DK Metcalf (hip), tight end Will Dissly (calf), right tackle Abraham Lucas (elbow) and defensive lineman Poona Ford (hamstring).

Metcalf and Ford also had not been on the injury report this week, so as with Smith, no further details were available.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin, who did not practice Wednesday due to a hand injury, was listed as a full participant Thursday.