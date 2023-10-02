EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith left Monday night’s game against the New York Giants after suffering a knee injury when he was tackled out of bounds in the second quarter.

But Smith returned to start the second half as the Seahawks tried to build on their 14-3 halftime lead.

Smith was injured on a second-and-11 play at Seattle’s 37 when his pass was batted back into his hands by Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson. Smith caught the deflection in the middle of the field and ran in the direction of the Giants sideline where he was tackled as he headed out of bounds by Isaiah Simmons.

Smith returned to the field limping and stayed in for a third-down incompletion after having headed to the sidelines, during which time Seattle called a timeout with 9:32 to play in the half.

After the incompletion and a Seattle punt, Smith returned to the sideline, and after being examined, he headed to the locker room and did not play the rest of the first half.

Backup Drew Lock took Smith’s place and led a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included a 51-yard pass to Noah Fant on third-and-10 that led to Kenneth Walker III’s 1-yard TD run that put Seattle up 14-3 at halftime,

Advertising

The series was the first time Lock had played in a game for Seattle since being acquired in March 2022 as part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver.

Lock lost the battle for the starting job that year to Smith, who played every snap in the 2022 season and also had played every snap this year before his injury.

Seattle has no other QBs on its roster aside from Smith and Lock with Seattle having recently released Holton Ahlers off its practice squad.

Running back DeeJay Dallas played quarterback in high school and was recruited with the idea he could play that position at the University of Miami. He has on occasion lined up as a quarterback in wildcat formations with the Seahawks.

Smith then returned to the sidelines and to the game as the second half began.

This story will be updated.