Geno Smith, who entering the final week of the preseason had yet to be officially named Seattle’s starting quarterback, on Wednesday was named as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The award comes in the wake of his best game as a Seahawk, when he completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as well as running seven times for 47 yards and a TD in a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday.

That performance capped what has been a meteoric resurgence for the 31-year-old Smith, who hadn’t been an opening day starter since 2014 until getting the nod for the Seahawks following their preseason opener at Dallas, having won a competition with Drew Lock for the job.

“I don’t know how you could do a whole lot more, play a whole lot better than that,” coach Pete Carroll said following the game.

It’s the second time Smith has won the award.

He was also honored as AFC Offensive Player of the Week during his rookie year in 213 with the New York Jets when he completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 30-28 win over the Falcons on Monday night.

Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage at 77.3%, having completed 103 of 132 passes for 1,037 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating of 108.0 is third in the NFL.

Seattle edge usher Uchenna Nwosu won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award following Seattle’s week one win over the Denver Broncos.