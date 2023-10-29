It was another uneven game for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

But when it really mattered, Smith came through to lead the Seahawks to a come-from-behind victory over the Browns.

Smith completed 4 of his 5 pass attempts in the final two minutes, including a 9-yard pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the winning score in a 24-20 victory.

In the first quarter, Smith spun out of a potential sack and found Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone on a beautiful pass for the first of his two TD throws.

But for the third consecutive game, he also had two turnovers — and he was fortunate to avoid a third turnover when Browns cornerback Cameron Mitchell dropped what would have been a sure pick-six late in the third quarter.

“He’s upset. He doesn’t like it,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of his QB. “I thought he figured out a way to get us started beautifully and we looked great, and then when it came down to it, we had to have it, he took us right down the field and we scored and we won the game. … But he’s got room to play better.”

On Mitchell’s dropped interception, Smith-Njigba appeared to the run the wrong route. After the game, the Seahawk QB took the blame.

“That’s something we’ve got to clean up,” Smith said. “Just got to be clearer with him in the huddle to make sure we’re on the same page.”

Smith was intercepted late in the first half when Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. broke in front of DK Metcalf.

The play happened right in front of Carroll, who was livid at the officials for not calling what Carroll believed was a neutral-zone infraction on Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Carroll was so heated that he threw his chewing gum dramatically onto the field, and then lingered on the field at the start of halftime, staring in the direction of the officials.

“I’ve been complaining about them in the neutral zone and thought I had one for sure, so when it didn’t get called and then we turned the ball over on that same play, would’ve switched that whole result around,” Carroll said.

Smith finished the game 23 for 37 for 254 yards. In seven games, he has nine TD passes, six interceptions and one lost fumble.

“I feel like if I look at my game, being totally honest with you, take away two plays, three plays, and we’re talking about a really good game,” he said. “But obviously you can’t eliminate those; those things happened. Again, that’s something that I have been trying to be better at, not having those mistakes because those can hurt us.”

Peters makes Seahawks debut

Jason Peters, a 20-year NFL veteran, made his Seahawks debut on Sunday, splitting duties at right tackle with Stone Forsythe.

“I can’t believe it’s his 20th season. He actually probably played against Seattle with the throwback jerseys,” Smith said with a laugh.

The Seahawks signed the 41-year-old Peters in Week 2 following injuries to both starting offensive tackles.

“I was really fired up for him,” Carroll said. “He played in an NFL football game in his 20th season. Man, that’s a remarkable accomplishment.”

Peters and Forsythe largely held Garrett in check. Garrett had a second-half sack, but that was the Browns’ only sack on a day Smith dropped back 37 times.

“I thought they did great today,” Carroll said of the offensive line. “This is the most vicious [pass] rushing team in football today. They have had their way with a ton of teams with their front four. We were able to keep them at bay.”

Woolen contests penalty

Had the Seahawks not pulled the game out they might have been left grousing about a penalty on cornerback Riq Woolen for illegal use of hands that gave Cleveland a first down on what had been an incomplete pass thrown on third-and-three.

Woolen said he didn’t agree with the call.

“When you’re out there playing physical, and you’re out there being yourself and playing your game, certain stuff like that happens,” Woolen said. “I thought it was a clean play, but they see different things from up top, and whatever the refs see, but that’s a play I would like to have back. At the same time, we still went and got an interception with [Julian Love], so it was an even greater moment.”

That was one of three critical penalties against Seattle defensive backs in the game. Woolen was called for defensive pass interference on a fourth-down play that extended a Cleveland touchdown drive in the second quarter, and Devon Witherspoon was flagged for illegal use of hands that turned a potential third-and-18 into a first down in the third quarter. Cleveland ended up punting on that drive.

Carroll hoping to get more out of running game

The Seahawks had a season-low 17 rushing attempts on a day when the running game was spotty. Kenneth Walker III had a run for 45 yards in the first quarter, and Zach Charbonnet had runs of 13 and 21 on the same drive in the fourth quarter.

Otherwise, Seattle had 35 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Carroll said one reason for the low number of rushing attempts was Seattle’s early success throwing — the Seahawks ended up with 38 dropbacks.

“We took what they were giving us,” Carroll said. “We were protecting the passer better than we thought, so we went with it and made some yards for us.”

But Carroll said he’d like to see the running attack get more consistent.

“I thought we were spotty,” he said. “We had a couple big plays. Kenny had a big play. Zach looked really good at the end, I thought, when he had his opportunities. It’s there. It’s there. We haven’t really found it to where we can really rely on it yet, but it’s there. We just got to keep working it.”

Eskridge active in first game back

Carroll had been coy on if receiver Dee Eskridge would play in his first game back following a six-game suspension.

But after activating Eskridge to the 53-man roster Saturday, the Seahawks indeed had Eskridge on the active roster.

Eskridge played sparingly on offense and did not have a pass thrown his way, though he did get the ball on a reverse on Seattle’s second series for a 5-yard loss.

He played on special teams and handled kickoff return duties, with one return for 24 yards.

Seattle’s six inactive players included no surprises. Right guard Phil Haynes (calf) was again out while the other five were healthy scratches to get down to the gameday max of 48 — receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Kyu Blue Kelly, linebacker Drake Thomas and offensive linemen McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal.

Notes

— Carroll said there were no new injuries to report. Right guard Anthony Bradford left for one play in the first half and was replaced for that snap by Jake Curhan.

— Frank Clark, who practiced for the first time with the Seahawks on Thursday, saw regular action throughout in the team’s rotation at outside linebacker and made one tackle.