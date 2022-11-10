MUNICH — For as long as he’s the Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith doesn’t figure to ever fully escape the shadow of Russell Wilson.

But maybe eventually it won’t loom as large as it does in this, his first season as Wilson’s full-time successor as starter.

Proof that shadow is still there came Thursday after the Seahawks practiced here after arriving in town for Sunday’s first NFL regular-season game in Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith was one of three players to talk to the media afterward along with coach Pete Carroll.

And at one point, Smith was asked if he’d done any high knee exercises on the flight over.

It was a reference to Wilson’s viral quote last month when Denver made a trip to London to play Jacksonville that he had done some high knee exercises in the aisle of the plane while other players were sleeping to continue rehabbing a hamstring injury.

Smith, though, didn’t bite, handling the situation about as deftly as he has everything else in a 2022 in which he has emerged as an out-of-the-blue MVP candidate in leading Seattle to a surprising 6-3 record.

“Man, I feel like you are trying to do something there,” Smith said to the questioner (who was not part of the regular media that covers the Seahawks). “We were resting and taking our time getting ourselves prepared for landing here, and it was good to come out here and do some knee highs on the field and just get ready for practice tomorrow.”

Smith was also asked about another topic that this week drew comparison between himself and Wilson — his use of a wristband with plays designated on it that he wears on his left wrist. Coach Pete Carroll this week noted the use of the wristband as a reason for the team’s offensive success this season, saying he feels it leads to a smoother and quicker offensive operation while adding that “there was resistance” in previous years “so we didn’t do that before.”

Wilson responded to that comment, saying, “We won a lot of games without one on the wrist. I didn’t know winning or losing matter whether you wore a wristband or not. But I think, do whatever it takes to make sure that we’re rolling and moving and everything else. A few times I (have) definitely worn a wristband depending on the game plan and what we have called and all that stuff.”

And Smith said Thursday he also simply finds using a wristband a way to stream line the play-calling operation, indicating it had nothing to do with how Wilson handled things.

“I’ve done the wrist band a number of times in my career at all levels and I think we’ve done it here, as well,” Smith said. “That’s something that helps just eliminate a coach calling a 10-word play and me calling a 10-word play right after it. It just takes time for all of that to happen. You go right to the wristband it sort of smooths out the operation and makes things faster.”

Seahawks to wait week to activate Tre Brown

Carroll said cornerback Tre Brown is ready to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list an to the active roster. But Carroll said that given Brown’s lengthy rehab from a knee injury, the Seahawks will wait until after the bye week and a game against the Raiders on Nov. 27 to activate Brown.

Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 21, 2021 and returned to practice two weeks ago.

“We’ll hold him out another week,” Carroll said of Brown, who was Seattle’s fourth-round pick in 2021 and started three games at left cornerback a year ago before he was injured. “We’ll take one more week with the bye and just guarantee that he’s fully back. He practiced beautifully this week. He’s ready to go.”

German native Aaron Donkor won’t play Sunday

The Seahawks had hoped Sunday’s game could be the happiest of homecomings for practice squad linebacker Aaron Donkor, who is from Gottingen, Germany.

Donkor played in the German Football League before coming to the United States and playing at the New Mexico Military Institute and then Arkansas State. He joined the Seahawks in 2021 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

He has never played in an NFL game, remaining on the practice squad for all of his time with Seattle.

Carroll hoped that would change for the game against the Bucs, the first regular-season NFL game in Germany and that Donkor could be on the active roster.

But some technicalities in the rules regarding players in the program meant that the Seahawks could not make it work.

Players in the program do not count against the practice-squad player limit of 16 and because of that, if a team wants to place them on the active practice squad so that they can eventually be elevated to the active gameday roster, they have to be signed to the practice squad for at least three weeks.

In other words, they can’t simply be elevated off the practice squad for a game and then returned to it the following week, the way any of the other 16 players on the practice squad can, because of the exemption. Only 12 teams have exemptions for players in the program this year, and the league apparently feels teams can’t try to use the exemptions as just a way to have an extra practice squad player at their disposal.

Carroll indicated the Seahawks tried to see if there was any way to allow Donkor to be on the roster for just Sunday’s game but that those efforts were futile.

“We tried to get that done and we weren’t able to do it,” he said. “Went all the way to the top of the chain just to figure that one out and thought it would be a great idea but we just couldn’t get it OK’d.”

Instead, Carroll said Donkor will lead the team out of the tunnel before the game carrying German flag.

“He’ll be out there, and he’ll be going crazy,” Carroll said.

And while it may not be the same as playing, Donkor said, “Leading the Seahawks out of the tunnel and carrying the flag at the same time, it’s going to be a great moment.”

Notes

— Seattle listed only three players as less than full participants for Thursday’s practice, which was technically a walk-through — linebacker Cullen Gillaspia, who was listed as did not participate and has already been ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered Sunday; while WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) and S Ryan Neal (ankle) were each listed as limited.