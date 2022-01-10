Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ backup quarterback the past three years, was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and then released, according to King County District Court records.

Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and released at 9:27 a.m., documents show.

No other details were immediately available.

Smith, 31, is a free agent, having played the 2021 season on a one-year contract.

Smith started three games at midseason this year after starter Russell Wilson suffered an injury to his right middle finger.

Smith completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Seattle went 1-2 in Smith’s three starts, losing three-point games to New Orleans and Pittsburgh, the latter in overtime, and beating Jacksonville 31-7.

Smith entered the NFL in 2013 as a second-round draft pick of the Jets out of West Virginia and was a starter for two seasons.

Seattle also has Jacob Eason on its roster at quarterback. The former Lake Stevens High School and University of Washington standout was claimed off waivers in October from the Colts. Eason did not play for Seattle this season but has two years remaining on his rookie contract.

This story will be updated.