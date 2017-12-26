Do you have questions about the Seahawks entering the final week of the season? Join beat reporter Bob Condotta for a live chat Tuesday at noon.

With one week to play, the Seahawks still have a chance to make the playoffs. It all comes down to week 17.

Simply put: If the Seahawks win and the Falcons lose (vs. Carolina), Seattle is in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. A Seahawks loss and/or Falcons win would keep Seattle out of the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The odds still aren’t great, but the 30 percent odds (via Fivethirtyeight.com) are much higher than last week’s odds of 13 percent. Of course, Seattle will have to take care of business against the Cardinals for any of this to matter.

