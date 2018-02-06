When will we begin to see personnel changes for the Seahawks? Bob Condotta answers that and more in this week's live chat.

The Eagles put a scintillating cap on the NFL season with their 41-33 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots Sunday. And with that, the NFL offseason begins.

So what’s next for the Seahawks? Seattle has clearly hit the reset button already, replacing their defensive and offensive coordinators, along with their offensive line coach, among others. But we’ve yet to see major changes so far in personnel. That should change soon, as the futures for many key players including Kam Chancellor, Jimmy Graham, Michael Bennett and Earl Thomas remain cloudy.

When will we begin to see personnel changes? Bob Condotta answers that and more in this week’s live chat.

Seahawks’ position preview: