Do you have questions about the Seahawks, their latest roster moves, injury updates, playoff outlook and more? Ask away now, and Bob Condotta will answer them, starting at Noon P.T.

After getting roughed up in last Thursday’s 22-16 win, the Seahawks get a much-needed extended break before their upcoming game against Atlanta on Monday Night Football.

With Richard Sherman out for the year nursing a ruptured Achilles, the Seahawks brought back cornerback Byron Maxwell on Monday to fill out a depleted secondary. They also will likely get Earl Thomas back this week, but the outlook is still cloudy for other players, including Kam Chancellor.

Things are heating up in the NFC playoff race, and Seattle has no shortage of tough opponents coming up — as five of the team’s seven remaining opponents have a winning record.

Do you have questions about the Seahawks, their latest roster moves, injury updates, playoff outlook and more? Ask away now, and Bob Condotta will answer them, starting at Noon P.T.

Top stories: