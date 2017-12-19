The Hawks have aging stars, and injury concerns will continue into next season. So, what's next for a franchise that has made the playoffs in six of the last seven years?
After Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams, the Seahawks need a miracle to make the playoffs.
Yes, Seattle has suffered a multitude of devastating injuries this year, but a blowout loss at home to your toughest divisional foe has to call into question the future of the team. The Hawks have aging stars, and injury concerns will continue into next season. So, what’s next for a franchise that has made the playoffs in six of the last seven years?
Join Bob Condotta for a live chat Tuesday at noon as he answers all your pressing Seahawks questions.
