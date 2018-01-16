So what do we make of the crucial hires? And what comes next for the Seahawks, who are clearly trying to reset after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011? Bob Condotta answered those and more in a live chat Tuesday.

The Seahawks solidified their three major coaching vacancies with Monday’s news that the team will hire Ken Norton Jr. as defensive coordinator and Mike Solari as offensive line. It had earlier been reported that Seattle will hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

The three replace the fired Darrell Bevell (offensive coordinator) and Tom Cable (offensive-line coach) as well as Kris Richard (defensive coordinator), whose status and job in 2018 is yet to be determined but who is out as Seattle’s DC.

So what do we make of the crucial hires? And what comes next for the Seahawks, who are clearly trying to reset after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011? Bob Condotta answered those and more in a live chat Tuesday. Here are the highlights: