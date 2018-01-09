What will the offseason hold for the Seahawks? Bob Condotta is here once again to answer your questions and preview the upcoming months for the Seahawks.

Was it weird watching the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs without the Seahawks?

The Hawks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and could be ready to retool this offseason. There are many potential changes on the immediate horizon. Seattle could consider moves on their coaching staff, including a potential reunion with former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, while key players like Jimmy Graham and Michael Bennett could also be on the move.

