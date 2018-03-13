What a wild start to the offseason so far for the Seahawks.

Richard Sherman is a 49er. Michael Bennett is an Eagle. Paul Richardson is reportedly going to Washington. Jimmy Graham is rumored to be linked to New Orleans.

Moves are happening at a dizzying pace, and on the eve of free agency, things are just starting to heat up. Do you have questions? Of course you do! Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta is here to answer them all in a live Q&A today at noon. Get your questions in now!

