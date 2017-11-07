How will Seattle respond? Are the Rams now the favorite in the NFC West? What's the latest on Earl Thomas and the other injuries mounting? Join Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta for a live chat.

The Seahawks had their four-game winning streak snapped Sunday with a head-scratching loss to Washington at home. But they have little time to dwell on the loss with a Thursday night game on tap vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

How will Seattle respond? Are the Rams now the favorite in the NFC West? What’s the latest on Earl Thomas and the other injuries mounting? Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta answered your questions on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the highlights:

Q: When do you think Joeckel will return? When he comes back, do you think Pocic will take over at RG?

A: They said 4 weeks last week. So assuming at least three more weeks at this point. So maybe for the Philly game. Not sure what they will do with the guard spots at that point. But your suggestion is certainly possible. They like continuity and if they feel Brown/Pocic is going well on the left side they might want to leave that — could maybe move Joeckel to RG or something. But they’ve got a few more games to get through, first. Never know what might happen between now and then.

Q: What can Pete do about all the O line penalties? Think he would ever bench someone to send a message?

A: Maybe. But they don’t want to just send a message. It’s not as if the players don’t know they aren’t supposed to do it. Ifedi is the prime offender so he’d be the one to bench — but the question then is with who? Tobin is really the only option there, unless they’d want to move Odhiambo to that side.

Q: Concerned yet about all the big plays defense gives up?

A: Sure. Not something anyone is used to seeing happen quite this much. But they have two new cornerbacks and that’s who you saw Washington attack at the end of the game Sunday. And they were without three Pro Bowl guys Sunday — Earl, Richardson and Avril. That stuff is adding up I think.

Q: Any update on Cliff Avril?

A: No. He’s on IR and the most logical scenario is that he is done for the year. But because he was put on IR early in the season he could conceivably be back for the last few games. But they have not given any specific new medical update.

Q: Have the Seahawks finally removed that slat pass from the play book???

A: Haha. Carroll’s explanation of the 2-point play was interesting — Graham was an option and was wide open on the other side. Point being, it’s not necessarily called as that specific play. But you can’t just never run slant routes cause it didn’t work once. Lots of times slants work really well. But it didn’t do so well Sunday that’s for sure.

Q: Some fans think Wilson struggles a little passing in the rain. Are you aware of any stats that prove or disprove that theory?

A: No and I don’t buy that at all. It rained like crazy for that Steelers game a few years ago, if I recall, and he was great in that one. it rained in New York last year if I recall for the Jets game when he had one of the best passing games of his career. I think it rained for that Patriots game his rookie year. Obviously, rain isn’t ideal for the passing game so I’d imagine most teams look a little worse overall when it rains. But I don’t think there’s anything specific to Wilson in that regard.

Q: What’s up with Tyler and returns? He looks tentative.

A: He took a hard shot to the shoulder in the first half last week and I think that impacted him the rest of the game. Not sure that got real noticed at the time but he was late coming out of the locker room at halftime, which is why McKissic took the first kickoff of the second half. He had a good punt return earlier in the game… Returns are down a little throughout the NFL I think. Kickoff teams are getting good at positionally kicking and hemming in returners or simply just kicking it into the end zone — as Carroll said again this week, the 25-yard-line doesn’t seem like a bad idea a lot of the time.

Q: Are the Hawks taking their regular Tuesday off?

A: No. Nothing about this week is regular. They play on Thursday so they got back to it yesterday. Yesterday was sort of Monday/Tuesday and part of Wednesday combined in a lot of ways — review of Sunday’s game and quickly getting into the gameplan for this week. Today they do stuff all day here. Then tomorrow a walk-through here and then fly to Arizona. But there are no practices this week, really, just walk-throughs. Guys are still pretty beat up from Sunday.

Q: Do you think after that game that Pete really took a look at his coaching and the coaching of his staff? Or just chalk it up as an anomaly?

A: This isn’t the time of year to make coaching staff decisions and evaluations. All he did Sunday was begin preparing for another game in 96 hours. That’s life in the NFL. But you have seem them make coaching staff changes most off-seasons. If they decide to make some they will, but it’ll happen then when they can sit back and evaluate it properly and all that.

Q: Wilson looked like a deer in the headlights from the start. Did Washington do something on defense that the Hawks had not seen on film?

A: Only thing it seemed they did that maybe through him off some was dropping their linebackers in coverage a lot. As Russell said after the game, it was tempting for him to take off running seeing a lot of green in between the line and then the back end coverage. But they did a good job of closing quickly on a lot of those runs, as well. Basically, Washington was doing a lot of bending but not breaking.

Q: Rams legit or will they come back to earth? Remember they beat us too if Cupp catches that ball…

A: I think they are legit. It’s halfway through the season and they have just two close losses and a lot of blowout wins. A young team that seems to be getting stronger as the year wears on. I don’t see them going away. That said, their schedule has some challenges to it — and they still have to come to Seattle. Seahawks just need to stay within at least a game of Rams to make that a defacto division title game.

Q: Hawks win Thursday 9 to 6?

A: I’m going to go with a higher score than that but I do think Seahawks will win.

