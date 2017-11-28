How will the Hawks handle this brutal stretch? What's the latest on the team's injury situation? And will Kam Chancellor play another snap in the NFL? Join Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta for a live chat Tuesday at noon.

Despite all their injuries this season and virtually no running game to speak of, the Seahawks are 7-4 and in position to make another playoff run. But it won’t be easy.

Seattle faces the Eagles (10-1), Jaguars (7-4) and Rams (8-3) over the next three weeks — a stretch that will likely decide their playoff fate. And despite being on the outside, looking in at a crowded NFC playoff race, Seattle still controls its own destiny in the NFC West — holding the tie-breaker against L.A., with one game yet to play.

So how will the Hawks handle this brutal stretch? What’s the latest on the team’s injury situation? And will Kam Chancellor play another snap in the NFL? Join Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta for a live chat Tuesday at noon to get all your questions answered.

