Do you have questions about the Seahawks? Join beat reporter Bob Condotta for a live chat Tuesday at noon to get all your questions answered.
The Seahawks are fresh off their best win of the season; a 24-10 thumping of the Eagles. But that was just the start of a stretch of tough games that will make or break Seattle’s playoff hopes.
The Hawks travel to Jacksonville Sunday to face the 8-4 Jaguars, then host the first-place Rams at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 17, before a road game against Dallas on Dec. 24.
As things currently stand, Seattle is in the playoff picture, holding the No. 5 seed. They also still control their destiny in the NFC West, with the tie-breaker over the Rams.
