The game of the year is coming up as the Seahawks prepare to face the first-place Rams in Seattle. Join Bob Condotta for a live chat to preview the game and talk about the state of the team.

The Seahawks got bullied, bruised and beaten in Jacksonville, and the end of the game left a bad taste in coach Pete Carroll’s mouth.

But, as Russell Wilson was quick to remind his teammates in the locker room after, Seattle has a chance to be in first place on Sunday. They host the first-place Rams on Sunday with a chance to take over the division lead.

While the Seahawks have to always like their chances at home, their defense is a shell of its former self — battered and depleted by injuries. Seattle lost linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright to injuries in Jacksonville, and it remains unclear if they will play Sunday.

In any case, the game of the year is upcoming, and Bob Condotta is on hand to answer all your Seahawks questions. Ask away!

