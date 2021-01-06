For the ninth time in the last 11 seasons, the Seahawks are back in the playoffs. On Saturday, the Seahawks will host their NFC West rival L.A. Rams, but unlike years past, the game will be played without the typical playoff roar of Seattle’s fans.

There are many questions ahead of the game and the playoffs, perhaps none more pressing than whether or not the Rams will have starting quarterback Jared Goff back from a finger injury.

To get you set for Saturday’s game, Seahawks beat reporter Bob Condotta and Times columnist Matt Calkins will host a live chat on Friday at noon. If you have questions you’d like answered, please ask them in the comment section below or in the video chat on Friday. A link to the video will be included in this post prior to the chat.