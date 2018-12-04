Seattle's move of Jordan Simmons into the starting right guard role could have some interesting ramifications going forward.

Time to address a couple of burning questions left over in the wake of the Seahawks’ 43-16 win over the 49ers Sunday.

Q: Did Russell Wilson really throw a shoe of a 49er player downfield, resulting in a penalty on San Francisco?

A: In case you missed it, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that the personal foul penalty he received in the third quarter Sunday happened because he was arguing with officials because one of San Francisco’s players — linebacker Fred Warner — was called for being offsides. And the reason Shanahan thought Warner was offsides? Because he was retrieving a shoe he said had fallen off, and then been picked up and thrown by Russell Wilson.

Said Shanahan, according to multiple reports: “Fred Warner lost his shoe and he was going to pick it up, and when he went to pick it up, Russell grabbed it and threw it. And so he had to go about eight more yards to pick it up, and as he was doing that they went hurry-up offense. And so we had a guy 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage trying to get his shoe that was thrown out of the way, they were at the line — Fred was gonna be offsides because he was picking up his shoe that was thrown — and then when he saw that, Elijah (Lee, a linebacker) tried to help him out and run out on the field so he could get off. And that’s why we got the penalty.”

The incident happened with Seattle ahead 27-10 but driving for what would become the touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead 34-10. The offsides and the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved Seattle from the 49ers 26 to the 11.

Shanahan’s comments circulated throughout social media Monday night, compelling many to scurry and review the game film to see if they could find the offending shoe toss. Sadly, the incident was not captured on the TV copy.

So maybe the All-22 copy, that comes out on Tuesday, would clear it all up?

Nope. The shoe toss can’t be seen there either (which doesn’t mean Wilson doesn’t do it, just that the evidence is inconclusive either way).

So for now, whether Wilson really threw a shoe my remain a mystery.

Wilson was not asked about it after the game since no one knew of Shanahan’s comments at the time, and he isn’t scheduled to talk to the media again until Friday (with Seattle having a little different schedule this week due to a Monday night game).

But when he does, figure someone to try to, well, shoehorn a question in to Wilson about all of this.

Sadly the All-22 available for the SEA-SF game doesn't feature Russell Wilson throwing a shoe, we can see Kyle Shanahan ranting at the official though. pic.twitter.com/eaG3A4MiIj — Cian (@Cianaf) December 4, 2018

Q: So what happens now with the right guard spot with D.J. Fluker likely out for a few weeks?

A: Again, in case you missed it, coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Fluker suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain and will likely be sidelined a couple of weeks (grade 1 is the mildest of the three grades, defined as a “mild” pull or strain.)

Carroll, though, is famously optimistic about injuries, so saying Fluker may be out a couple weeks could indicate that he’s going to be out longer. In fact, if Seattle is able to keep winning and get the Wild Card spot secured over the next 2-3 weeks, then maybe Fluker doesn’t play again until the postseason.

In his place for now will go second-year player Jordan Simmons, whom the Seahawks claimed off waivers from the Raiders before the season. Simmons played at USC and the Seahawks were said to always be intrigued by him (he had a rather injury-filled career at USC and started only two games as a senior in 2016 and then was denied a sixth year of eligibility for 2017, then entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent).

Simmons has been on Seattle’s roster all season and started against the Rams when Fluker missed that game with a calf injury. And recall that that was one of the Seahawks’ better offensive performances of the season, with Seattle rushing for a season-high 273 yards in a down-to-the-wire 36-31 defeat to the team with the best record in the NFL.

Simmons then played the final 10 snaps Sunday against the 49ers once Fluker went out (with Joey Hunt playing the first snap).

How Simmons does now could impact greatly the futures of two players going forward — Fluker, and 2017 second-round pick Ethan Pocic.

First, Fluker.

Recall that he signed a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million in March, lured in large part by his association with new Seattle offensive line coach Mike Solari — Solari coached Fluker in 2017 with the Giants.

Fluker has dealt with a balky knee all year (recall that he was limited through much of the offseason program due to the knee) then missed the first two games of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason. Then came the calf injury, and now another hamstring issue (it’s unclear if this one is related to the one suffered in August).

When Fluker first got into the lineup and the Seattle running game took off, conjecture rose that Fluker would be in line for a big extension with Seattle (speculation fueled by comments Carroll made during the team’s trip to London to play the Raiders when he said he would like to keep the offensive line together).

But injuries are an unfortunate fact of football. And a reality Seattle will have to consider is that Fluker will have played only one full season since 2014. He missed four games in 2015, seven in 2017 and has played in nine of 12 so far this season with the chance he could miss four more.

If Simmons plays well and the offense barely misses a beat, then that could well influence the decision the Seahawks will make with Fluker in the offseason.

Starting left guard J.R. Sweezy is also on just a one-year worth up to $1.5 million, and the Seahawks are already paying big money to center Justin Britt and left tackle Duane Brown, and will also have to consider if they want to extend right tackle Germain Ifedi this offseason (he’s eligible for either an extensio or for the team to pick up an option for the 2020 season, once he concludes the third year of his four-year rookie deal).

That could mean Seattle will want to play it conservatively elsewhere along the line, especially if Simmons he can do the job.

Simmons has just a one-year deal worth $480,000 this year but will be an Exclusive Rights Free Agent at the end of the season, meaning all Seattle has to do to bring him back is make him a qualifying offer.

Simmons also, for now, has leapfrogged Pocic on the depth chart.

Pocic, recall, started the first two games of the season at left guard with Fluker out (with Fluker then going to RG once he came back and Sweezy switching from RG to LG).

Pocic then suffered an ankle injury and was inactive for the next three games.

But he’s been healthy since the trip to London and available as an option at any time since then. However, he has played only on special teams since then, and has been a healthy inactive twice in the last three games.

Asked about Pocic Monday, Carroll said only that he remains an option, without elaborating.

One thought is that he may simply not be as good of a fit for Solari’s system (though the Seahawks still are a heavy zone blocking team despite the offseason talk of going with more man blocking).

Asked last month why Seattle went with Simmons instead of Pocic against the Rams, Carroll said: “We wanted to make sure we had a big guy in there – a big, solid guy who can hold up against their guys (Simmons is listed at 6-4, 339, Pocic at 6-6, 320). We thought he would be the best fit for this matchup. Another game, another time, we might not go that way, but that’s the way we thought it would be best for us.”

Carroll then elaborated on what the team likes about Simmons: “Well, the scouts figured it out. When we to tried to get him, we saw a really well-balanced body, a really big kid. He’s 338 lbs, he’s really strong and athletic. He has all of the right stuff to be a good player. He just hasn’t really had the consistency and the background to show it, but we could see it enough to give him an opportunity. Everything he’s done, he’s done really well. He hasn’t had much work with us either. Mike has a great feel for him, and we gave it a shot. He came through today.”

Pocic is in the second-year of a four-year rookie deal that pays him $665,411 this year and $865,822 and $1.06 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. So there’s no decision the team has to make there other than to let Pocic continue trying to compete (and he also has value as a player who has experience at guard, tackle and center).

But consider the right guard spot, and the fates of the players that play it, another compelling subplot of the last month of the season.