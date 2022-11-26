The Seahawks made an expected move official Saturday, putting receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve with a broken hand suffered in their 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich on Nov. 13.

Eskridge was initially diagnosed with just a bruise. Further exams revealed a break and Eskridge will have to miss at least four games. Coach Pete Carroll said Friday there was a chance Eskridge could still return this season, meaning he could play in the final three games of the regular season.

The Seahawks did not fill Eskridge’s spot on the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

They did elevate two players off the practice squad to be eligible to play Sunday — receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Vi Jones. Treadwell, the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Vikings out of Ole Miss, was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 1 and will make his first appearance Sunday.

Treadwell being elevated means the Seahawks will have six receivers available for Sunday — DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin, Dareke Young, Penny Hart and Treadwell.

Eskridge played mostly as the fourth receiver in recent weeks and took over the kickoff-return duties. He was injured on his second return against Tampa Bay. DeeJay Dallas will likely take back the primary kickoff-return duties.

Eskridge, Seattle’s first pick in the 2021 draft at 56th overall out of Western Michigan, had seven receptions for 58 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games this season as well as two carries for 10 yards.

Treadwell caught 33 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown in 12 games with Jacksonville in 2021 but has not seen action in an NFL game this season. He has 104 reception for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns in 70 career games.

Jones, an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, was also elevated for the Tampa Bay game and played 10 snaps on special teams.

Lucas added to injury report

The Seahawks added rookie right tackle Abraham Lucas to the injury report Saturday as questionable with an illness. With Eskridge on IR, Lucas is the only player on the injury report for Sunday’s game.

Lucas was not on the injury report earlier in the week. Lucas, a third-round pick out of Washington State, has played all 625 offensive snaps for the Seahawks this year. The other player to play every offensive snap is quarterback Geno Smith.

Lucas’ listed backup is second-year player Jake Curhan, who started five games last year but has played only in a reserve role this season, playing 24 snaps at right guard against the Chargers when Phil Haynes and Gabe Jackson were injured.

Curhan started the last five games of 2021 at right tackle when Brandon Shell was injured.