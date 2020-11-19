The Seahawks made a few roster moves a few hours before their kickoff Thursday night against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, including placing cornerback Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve.

Dunbar has dealt with a knee injury all season and will miss his second consecutive game. Going on IR means he will miss at least two more games before he can return.

Seattle signed cornerback Jayson Stanley off the practice squad to take his place on the 53-player roster. Stanley has been on the practice squad and already elevated twice to play on game day. Stanley played a combined 32 snaps on special teams against the 49ers and Bills and likely will be in a special-teams role against Arizona.

The Seahawks also elevated defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough off the practice squad for Thursday night’s game.

This is Harrison’s second practice-squad elevation, and after Thursday night’s game he will have to be signed to the 53-player roster. This is Scarbrough’s first elevation. He is needed depth at running back with Chris Carson appearing unlikely to play and Travis Homer already out.

The Seahawks elevated Alex Collins the past two weeks, but that hit his limit of elevations so Seattle has to go with Scarbrough tonight instead.

Dunbar has played in just six games for Seattle after being acquired for a fifth-round draft pick from Washington in the spring.