RENTON – A year ago at this time Michael Dickson could hardly turn around in the Seahawks lockerroom without a reporter wanting to talk to him.

He was concluding the best season by a punter in Seattle history, one that saw him also become the first Seahawks punter to be named to the Pro Bowl in more than 20 years, and media rushed to tell the story of how the Sydney, Australia native gave up his dream of playing Australian Rules Football to move to the United States and emerge as one of the best at his position in the NFL barely three years later.

This week, when Pro Bowl picks were announced, Dickson’s name was nowhere to be found, and his corner of the locker room has been rarely visited.

Here’s the thing — since overcoming a rough patch in the first half of the year, Dickson has come on to be maybe even better than he was as a rookie.

“I think Mike has really found his groove,’’ coach Pete Carroll said this week. “I think early on, for whatever reason, he wasn’t quite as sharp with his consistency. I don’t know, at least six or eight weeks of it, maybe it was longer than that, he really hit it. He’s doing great.’’

Indeed, Dickson is on the verge of some team history that few on the outside may have noticed, but that those inside the locker room know is pretty darn valuable — most punts in a season downed inside the 20.

Dickson has downed 32 punts inside the 20, and needs three more to break a record shared by Jon Ryan and Jeff Feagles.

He’s had 17 punts downed inside the 20 in the last five games, and 14 of his last 19 overall. And his 32 punts downed inside the 20 for he season is third in the NFL as is his percentage of downing punts — 50, or exactly half of his 64 punts overall.

And during that stretch Seattle’s punt cover team has been as effective as any in the league.

Seattle has allowed a total of minus-two punt return yards the last five games, and in the last 11 games has allowed just 3.7 per return, which would rank third in the NFL for the entire season.

There’s the rub.

Both Dickson and the Seattle punt team had some rough moments early, which have brought down all of their season numbers enough that anyone taking just a cursory glance might think he’s having a sophomore slump.

Seattle allowed 99 net return yards in the first three games, including giving up a 53-yard return for a touchdown to the Saints that jumpstarted New Orleans’ 33-27 win in week three.

Dickson freely acknowledges that his punting early in the season was not what it needed to be.

One reason, he says, was that he’d spent the offseason working on a few things he wanted to improve on — mostly in trying to increase hang time — and initially may have tried too hard to make that work pay off.

“I wanted everything to be perfect so I was just pushing too hard,’’ he said. “Not at practice or anything like that, but just like the mentality of kind of expecting the perfect punt every single time. And then that led to a couple of mis-hits.’’

What also played a role, special teams coach Brian Schneider says, was some youth on the punt team.

Part of the excitement over the 2019 draft class was the impact it could have on special teams, and five rookies have emerged as core members of those units and rank among the top seven in special teams snaps played — Marquise Blair, Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven, Travis Homer and Ugo Amadi.

Those players stepped into roles that last year were played more often by veterans such as Neiko Thorpe, Justin Coleman and Barkevious Mingo.

But that meant a little bit of learning for everyone involved along the way.

“He’s settled down and really everyone has settled down,’’ said Schneider, who cites the work of Blair and Amadi as gunners as particularly key to the improvement of late.

Dickson says breaking in what was a largely new punt team played a role in his early struggles.

“I was probably thinking about everything else too much,’’ he said. “I was probably thinking about that there is a lot of inexperience and I need to do this, this and this just in case, and blah, blah blah, when I should have just been focusing on myself.’’

Dickson says he just needed to take a step back and relax a little bit.

“It was all mental,’’ he said.

And by any measure you want to use, Dickson is punting now as well as he did last season.

He averaged 55.3 yards per kick against Tampa Bay to really begin his turnaround in a game when he had room to just blast away — none of the three were touchbacks.

When he’s had to show touch he’s done that, too.

He averaged 39 yards on seven kicks against the Eagles but downed five inside the 20, one off the team record.

And on a team that has 10 one-possession wins, every yard has mattered. According to FootballOutsiders.com, the Seahawks have had an average drive start this year of 29.86, fourth best in the NFL (turnovers have played a big role in that, but so has punts that have flipped the field).

Dickson says his per-game hangtime stats the second half of the year have typically been better than last season.

“There are things I’m doing a lot better than last year even if they aren’t noticed,’’ he said. “I’ve been hitting my best hangtime as I’ve ever hit in my life this year.’’

And now that he has come through his slump, Dickson— who is just 23 years old — sees a silver lining to it all.

“I never really had hit a rough patch like that,’’ he said. “My first year (in college at Texas) I was a little shaky, but I never really went from super consistent to hitting a rut. So I kind of figured out how to handle having a bad punt or having a rough game. I learned how to deal with that this year.’’