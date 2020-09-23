RENTON — Yep, a Seahawk won an award as an NFC player of the week for his performance in Sunday’s 35-30 win over the Patriots.

But nope, it wasn’t Russell Wilson, who tied a career high and team record with five touchdown passes.

Instead, punter Michael Dickson received the award for special teams. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who led an improbable comeback win against Atlanta (and now comes to Seattle to play the Seahawks on Sunday) won the offensive award. Rams linebacker Micah Kaiser won the defensive award.

This is the second time Dickson has won the award — he also won it once during his rookie season in 2018.

Dickson averaged 50 yards a kick on four punts with all four downed inside the 20 against the Patriots.

He boomed a particularly critical 63-yarder early in the fourth quarter after Seattle was forced to punt from its own 23 holding a 28-23 lead. The kick, plus a penalty on the Patriots, forced New England to start at its own 7 and eventually punt after getting just one first down, Seattle then responded for a quick drive and another TD.

The award continues a bounce back for Dickson from a slump early in the 2019 season after being named to the Pro Bowl in his 2018 rookie year.

Dickson is averaging 48.9 yards per punt so far in 2020, sixth in the NFL, and has a net averaged (the punt minus the return) of 47.9, third-best in the league.

“Special teams was a big matchup we thought we did really well on,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Monday when he talked to media via Zoom.

Dickson’s four punts forced the Patriots to start at their own 9-, 2-, 7- and 19-yard lines.

Wilson won offensive player of the week in Week 1 after throwing four touchdown passes against the Falcons.

Dickson had a few off games early in the 2019 season, admitting later he might have been trying too hard to replicate his fabulous rookie year.

“I wanted everything to be perfect, so I was just pushing too hard,” he said last December.

But Dickson got things back to normal the second half of last season and ended up tying the team record for punts downed inside the 20 with 34.

He’s on pace to break that mark so far with six through two games, second in the NFL.