Jon Ryan is the Seahawks' career leader in virtually every punting category.

Jon Ryan, the longest-tenured player on the Seahawks, announced Monday morning via Twitter that he has been released by the team with Seattle going with rookie fifth-round pick Michael Dickson as its punter.

Ryan came to Seattle in 2008 and was the last player remaining on the roster who pre-dated the arrival of coach Pete Carroll. His departure also means there are just seven players left on the roster who were part of the team’s Super Bowl champs following the 2013 season.

Ryan wrote that “it’s been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 year. I never wanted this day to come but I knew it would come someday. Even though I’m leaving, I will always be a Seahawk.”

Not only has Dickson performed well in the preseason — Pro Football Focus has given him the highest rating for any punter through two weeks — but the move will also save Seattle some significant cap room — $5.6 million over the next two years as part of a four-year deal worth up to $10 million that he signed prior to the 2016 season, when he was an unrestricted free agent.

Dickson had taken over the role as the holder for Sebastian Janikowski last week, which also appeared to be a telling sign as Dickson had little prior experience as a holder and Ryan had done most of the work with Janikowski — who is perceived to be the leader for the placekicking job —- earlier in camp.

Ryan said early in training camp that he knew his days might be numbered after the drafting of Dickson, which he recalled watching in a bar in Houston and having had an idea the Seahawks might add a punter this year.

“I just had a feeling,’’ he said. “Been around this game a long time and sometimes you just start getting those feelings. And sometimes they are wrong. But I just felt like in this case I kind of felt like that’s what they were going to do.’’

Ryan said he then vowed to Seahawks general manager John Schneider that he would do everything he could to make the decision look bad.

“I told him I love him and he has no need to apologize and one way or the other I was going to make him look stupid,’’ Ryan said.

Ryan, 36 will now have to do that elsewhere as he now has a few weeks to try to find a new home and continue playing in the NFL.

One possibility is Buffalo, which lost punter Cory Carter to an ACL tear this week. Buffalo, though, also has five-year veteran Colton Schmidt on its roster. Still, the Bills might be interested in seeing what Ryan has and pairing him again with former Seahawks kicker Stephen Hauschka, who signed with the Bills prior to the 2017 season.