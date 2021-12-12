HOUSTON — The Seahawks went a long way and took a little more time than might have been expected to take care of some necessary business Sunday.

But after a sluggish start, Seattle pulled away late to put away the hapless Houston Texans 33-13 at NRG Stadium.

Running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, showed why the team has hung with him through myriad injuries to carry Seattle to victory, scoring on runs of 32 and 47 yards, the latter coming with 5:26 left to put Seattle in command for good.

Penny, getting just his second career start, finished with a career-high 137 yards on 16 carries.

The victory marked the first time this year that Seattle (5-8) has won two straight games.

It also kept alive Seattle’s flickering playoff hopes.

But it didn’t necessarily inspire a ton of confidence that Seattle can run the table, which is probably necessary to get to the postseason.

Seattle fell behind 7-0 and led just 19-13 entering the fourth quarter against a Houston team that is now 2-11 and was starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

Seattle scored two touchdowns in the span of 2:02 midway through the fourth quarter to finally sew up a game that for most of the first 50 minutes carried more suspense than expected.

Mills completed his first 14 passes as Houston hung tough in the first half, down just 16-13 at halftime, before the Seahawks began to assert themselves in the second half.

Seattle finally established some separation with a 1-yard pass from Russell Wilson to tight end Gerald Everett with 7:28 remaining, followed by a two-point conversion to make it 27-13.

Seattle then stopped Houston on a fourth down on the next possession to take over at midfield.

Two plays later, Penny ran over the left side for a 47-yard TD to put the game away for good.

Penny got the start with Adrian Peterson inactive and Alex Collins still nursing an abdomen injury.

Penny started his career day by putting Seattle ahead with a 32-yard TD over right tackle on the final play of the first quarter.

Houston tied it with a field goal midway through the second quarter but the Seahawks took the lead for good on a 55-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett with 55 seconds left in the first half.

And after a third quarter in which the only points were a 38-yard field goal by Jason Myers, Seattle’s two touchdowns in the fourth quarter made the game the blowout it had figured to be all along.

The Seahawks led 16-13 at the end of the first half, gaining 241 yards in what was one of their best offensive halves of the season.

Wilson was 8-for-11 for 163 yards and a touchdown and Penny had seven carries for 64 yards.

Wilson’s 55-yard scoring pass to Lockett put Seattle ahead 16-10 and seemed as if it might give the Seahawks some control as the half ended.

But Jason Myers missed the point after — one of two he missed on the day — and the Texans then used a lateral on the kickoff return to move into position for a 61-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn as the half ended to cut the lead to 16-13.

The Texans drove 75 yards for a touchdown after taking the opening kickoff, which momentarily excited a stadium that was about a third full at kickoff and became far less than that as the game wore on.

Mills capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan to give Houston a 7-0 lead just 3:58 into the game.

But from there the Seahawks dominated the rest of the quarter.

Seattle first moved 56 yards for a 38-yard Myers field goal.

Then, after taking over at their own 3, Seattle needed just seven plays to drive for another touchdown, Penny rushing over the right side for 32 yards to make it 10-7 as time ran out in the first quarter.

Houston then appeared to have taken a 14-10 lead on a Mills pass to Brandin Cooks of 10 yards midway through the second quarter.

But after a review Cooks was ruled down at the 1.

The Texans were then called for illegal formation on first down and that helped lead to a Seattle stop that caused Houston to settle for a 21-yard Fairbairn field goal to tie the game at 10 with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

Seattle finished the game with 453 yards, a season high and its first time over 400 this season, and had a season-high 193 yards rushing. Seattle’s 7.9 yards per play were also a season high.

