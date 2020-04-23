For the first time since before Russell Wilson came to Seattle and anyone had ever heard of the Legion of Boom, the Seahawks used their original first-round pick.

And the player they felt worthy of not trading down or out of the first round was a player no one expected Seattle — or anyone else — to take at that spot, linebacker Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech, who was selected at pick number 27 overall.

“A tackling machine,” said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. when asked about Brooks after the pick was made, noting his 4.54 40-yard time at the combine piqued the interest of a number of teams. Brooks had 108 tackles, three sacks and two fumbles recoveries last year for the Red Raiders and his 20 tackles-for-a-loss led the Big 12 and were the sixth-most in the nation.

The 6-foot, 240-pounder projects mostly as a mddle linebacker, a spot where Seattle has one of the best in the NFL in Bobby Wagner, who is entering the first season of a three-year contract extension signed last summer.

Fromer Seahawks scout Jim Nagy, now the director of the Senior Bowl, tweeted after the pick that Brooks “reminded me of Bobby Wagner when I watched him” and that he was “one of the funnest players we watched this year.”

But while Brooks may be a best fit long-term in the middle the Seahawks may also have a plan for Brooks to play alongside Wagner at weakside linebacker, where veteran K.J. Wright is entering the final year of his contract.

Brooks started 45 of 47 games at Texas Tech but was slowed late last season with a shoulder injury.

Sports Info Solutions rated Brooks as the second-best middle linebacker available in the draft after only Kenneth Murray, who went 23rd to the Chargers.

Wrote Sports Info Solutions in its scouting report of Brooks: “Brooks has the play, speed, range and effectiveness in both the pass and run game to make an impact at the next level, but his inconsistent ability in man coverage, pursuit angles and lack of consistent shed ability will likely hold him back.”

SIS graded Brooks as the best run-defending middle linebacker in the country last year and that’s an area where the Seahawks were hoping to improve this offseason after ranking 22nd in the NFL last year against the run, allowing 117.7 yards per game.

It was the first time Seattle used its own first-round pick since taking offensive lineman James Carpenter out of Alabama in 2011.

In every draft since then the Seahawks either traded down to accumulate more picks or traded its pick as part of a trade for an established player (receiver Percy Harvin in 2014 and tight end Jimmy Graham in 2016).

But in a first round that featured few trades the Seahawks decided to stand pat.

Seattle has six other picks in the 2020 draft, including numbers 59 and 64 in the second round, which will be held Friday night.

That Seattle has only seven picks had led to the idea that the Seahawks would again trade down, as they have so often through the years.

The pick continues a trend of Seattle pulling surprises with its first picks in recent years. Seattle took running back Rashaad Penny at 27 in 2018 and defensive end L.J. Collier at 29 a year ago.

Brooks was considered by some draft analysts as a third- or fourth-round pick but Seattle wanted to beef up its linebacker position with Wagner and Wright getting on in age and Seattle having few proven players behind them — Cody Barton, taken in the third round last year, may be slotted more as a strongside linebacker this year.

Brooks will get a four-year contract worth up to $12.2 million with a $6.4 million signing bonus.

Seattle’s choice came two picks after the 49ers pulled off a trade with the Vikings to move from 31 to 25 and take Arizona State receiver Brandon Aiyuk. And it came one choice after the Packers pulled off a trade with Miami to move from 30 to 26 and then grab quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State.