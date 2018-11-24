The move is being made to add depth at receiver with Baldwin questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina with a groin injury, waiving tight end Darrell Daniels to make room on the 53-man active roster.

The Seahawks made a roster move Saturday that came with some ominous implications, promoting receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad and waiving tight end Darrell Daniels to make room on the 53-man active roster.

The move is being made to add depth at slot receiver behind Doug Baldwin, who was officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Carolina with a groin injury that crept up at practice this week.

Baldwin had his best overall game of the season a week ago Thursday against Green Bay with seven catches and his first touchdown of the season.

But before a practice on Tuesday, shortly after a press conference in which coach Pete Carroll proclaimed that Baldwin was as healthy as he had been all season, Baldwin complained of soreness in his groin. He did not take part in practice during the week, with Carroll saying on Friday he had only been able to do some running.

“He feels great,” Carroll had said on Tuesday. “He really feels great and I talked to him this morning. He really feels the best he’s felt. He really doesn’t have any concerns right now at all, so he’s practicing hard and working hard and really energized by that.”

Friday, Carroll explained what happened between that statement and Baldwin suddenly being listed as questionable: “It (the injury) popped up the day that I said that he’s the best he’s felt all year. His groin kind of acted up on him a little bit. I’m not going to say that (he feels the best he’s feet) again.”

Carroll said Baldwin will be re-assessed prior to Sunday’s game against the Panthers in Charlotte, which starts at 10 a.m. Seattle time.

“We’re going to work him out in pre-game and make sure that he’s okay,” Carroll said. “I think we’ve got him as questionable right now.”

Baldwin hadn’t missed a game since midway through the 2012 before sitting out the second and third games of this season with a right knee sprain suffered in the season-opening loss at Denver. He also sat out the preseason with a separate issue to his left knee. Baldwin had been on the injury report with a groin issue prior to the Nov. 11 game against the Rams. But he was not on it prior to the Green Bay game and responded with his most active game of the year with a season-high 10 targets and the seven receptions good for 52 yards.

But now Baldwin is facing the specter of possibly missing another game in what is looming as his most challenging season since 2012, his second season with the Seahawks, when he missed one game with a shoulder injury and another with an ankle injury and had just 29 catches.

Baldwin has had 66 catches or more every season since 2014, memorably finishing tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns in 2015 with 14, a franchise record.

But Baldwin has just 30 receptions this season for 327 yards, an average of 10.9 per catch that is the lowest of his career — his previous low was 12.0 in 2016.

Baldwin turned 30 on Sept. 21 and has two years left on a four-year, $46 million contract signed in June 2016.

However, as is the case with most major NFL contacts, the dead money is frontloaded and the salary cap savings backloaded to give Seattle the ability and incentive to get out of it if it wants.

Baldwin’s contract has $6.2 million in dead money for the 2019 season while Seattle could save $6.8 million against the cap if he were a pre-June 1 cut. The team would save much more if he were a post-June 1 cut with $3.1 million in dead money and $10 million in savings. Baldwin’s contract has $3.1 million in dead money for 2020 and $11 million in potential salary cap savings.

Not that anyone is thinking that far ahead yet. But the Seahawks have shown they have no reluctance to divest themselves from big contracts to aging veterans, especially as injuries start to creep in.

Baldwin has been one of the most durable and consistently productive players in the NFL during his Seattle career. Before missing a game at Chicago on Sept. 17, he had played in 89 straight, which had been the fourth-longest streak of any active receiver. And he ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving touchdowns since 2015 with 30.

Reynolds gives Seattle a sixth receiver on its roster, but more to the point, a true backup at slot, Baldwin’s primary position. Reynolds, a former quarterback at Navy, saw ample playing time in the preseason at the slot position with Baldwin out and had four catches for 35 yards.

Reynolds was promoted to the active roster prior to the Chicago game when Baldwin was out and was also on the roster the following week against Dallas when Baldwin was again sidelined. He played 21 snaps overall (five against the Bears, 16 against Dallas) but did not make a catch or have a pass thrown his way.

He was inactive the following two weeks and then waived prior to the game against the Raiders before being re-signed to the practice squad before the game against Detroit.

Daniels, who played at UW, has been either on Seattle’s active or practice squad roster all season, appearing in nine games overall. He has played 70 offensive snaps and 61 on special teams but does not have a catch.