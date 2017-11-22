The Seahawks promoted receiver David Moore to the 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The Seahawks on Wednesday promoted receiver David Moore from the practice squad to fill the opening on the 53-man roster created on Tuesday when the team waived defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Moore, who was a seventh-round pick of Seattle last April, has been on the practice squad all season.

Moore caught four passes for 44 yards during the preseason.

His promotion gives Seattle six receivers on its 53-man roster, the others being Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Tanner McEvoy and Amara Darboh.

Seattle also signed linebacker Kache Palacio and fullback Kyle Coleman to the practice squad. That fills out the team’s 10-man practice squad roster.