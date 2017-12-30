The Seahawks on Saturday added rookie tight end Tyrone Swoopes to the 53-man roster and placed defensive tackle Nazair Jones on Injured Reserve.

The Seahawks on Saturday signed tight end Tyrone Swoopes to the team’s 53-man active roster off the practice squad to add depth at a tight end spot battling injuries heading into Sunday’s win-or-else game against Arizona, making room by placing defensive tackle Nazair Jones on Injured Reserve.

Jones has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, with coach Pete Carroll saying he recently suffered a setback. Going on IR means Jones would not be eligible for the playoffs if Seattle gets there, with the team obviously thinking he wouldn’t be recovered in time.

Swoopes gives Seattle four tight ends on its active roster. But two were listed as questionable on Friday — Luke Willson with a sprained ankle suffered this week in practice and Nick Vannett with a back injury. Vannett was a late addition to the injury report, added after Seattle’s practice on Friday, so there was no word from coach Pete Carroll on the severity of Vannett’s issue.

Carroll said Willson suffered a “minor” ankle sprain on Thursday.

“He turned his ankle yesterday and it’s a minor sprain,” Carroll said Friday. “We will see what happens. We got to give him a day here and we will see what happens on game day.”

Swoopes was primarily a quarterback at Texas before being signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent following the draft. The 6-4, 254-pounder was Seattle’s second-leading receiver in the preseason with seven receptions for 69 yards. He has been on Seattle’s practice squad all season.

Jones was a third-round pick in the draft last April and became a key part of Seattle’s defensive line rotation, playing 284 snaps in 11 games before being hurt in practice prior to a game against Philadelphia on Dec.3. He will finish his rookie season with 20 tackles and two sacks as well as an interception that he returned 24 yards in the season opener at Green Bay.

“Yeah, we really do miss him,” Carroll said Friday. “He was making plays. He was making things happen, knocking balls down and getting penetration and being active and chasing the ball. He was doing a lot of great things for us and so he is a terrific draft pick from last year’s draft class and we’ve had to go without him. That’s how you do it.”

If Swoopes gets on the field Sunday he will be the 67th player to see action in the regular season this year for the Seahawks.