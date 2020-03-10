The Seahawks have promoted offensive assistants Dave Canales and Austin Davis, The Seattle Times confirmed Tuesday.

Canales, the quarterbacks coach the past two years, will now serve as pass-game coordinator for the offense. Davis, an offensive assistant last year, will now take over as quarterbacks coach.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback, who was the first with the news, reported the move was made because Davis was getting offers from other teams and the promotions were a way to keep both with Seattle.

Davis was Seattle’s backup quarterback in 2017 as part of a seven-year NFL career before he moved into coaching last year with the Seahawks (he was in camp with Seattle in 2018 but was placed on injured reserve at the end of the preseason and then released).

The 30-year old Davis had 10 career NFL starts. He played in only three games for Seattle in his lone season with the Seahawks in 2017 without recording a stat. But the five snaps he played that season are the last any QB other than Wilson has taken in a regular season game for the Seahawks.

Breer reported that Davis will now be the youngest quarterbacks coach in the NFL — Davis, in fact, is roughly six months younger than the primary player at his position, Russell Wilson. Davis was born June 2, 1989, while Wilson was born Nov. 29, 1988.

Canales, 39, has been with the Seahawks for Pete Carroll’s entire tenure, arriving in 2010 as quality-control coach for the offense. He has also served as assistant quarterbacks coach, receivers coach and quarterbacks coach, taking over the latter position when longtime QB coach Carl Smith became associate head coach in 2018 and then moved on to Houston in 2019.

While Seattle’s offense was the subject of much debate following the playoff loss to Green Bay, the moves illustrate that Carroll desires to keep the core intact for an offensive staff that helped the Seahawks to one of the better statistical years of the Carroll era. Seattle ranked in the Top 10 in the NFL in points scored (25.3, ninth) and yards gained per game (374.4, eighth), led by a rushing attack that was fourth in the NFL in yards gained per game at 137.5.

The Seahawks added Sanjay Lal to the offensive coaching staff earlier this offseason to fill a spot created when Steve Shimko, who had been assistant quarterbacks coach, left to become tight-ends coach at Boston College.

The Seahawks have yet to officially announce their full coaching staff for the 2020 season. But there is no indication that any further changes to the most significant positions are in the offing.