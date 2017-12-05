The Seahawks on Tuesday promoted center Joey Hunt from the practice squad, giving the 53 players on their active roster.

The Seahawks on Tuesday promoted center Joey Hunt from the practice squad, giving them 53 players on their active roster.

Seattle had an opening after placing linebacker Josh Forrest on Injured Reserve on Saturday and playing the Eagles with just 52 players.

Seattle also signed receiver Cyril Grayson, offensive lineman Isaiah Battle and defensive tackle Garrison Smith to the practice squad.

All have been with the Seahawks at some point this season and their signings put the practice squad back to the maximum 10.

Grayson was signed as a free agent last spring after running track at LSU and then was with Seattle through training camp. He has also spent time on the practice squad of the Colts.

Battle has been with the Seahawks most of the year on the active roster or practice squad but was released on Saturday in what was a salary-cap move related to having just 52 players on the active roster due to fact that Battle has three years of NFL experience. Because of his veteran status, Battle had to be either promoted to fill the active roster spot or allowed to become a free agent. Waiving him saved a little bit of money — roughly $25,000 — and the Seahawks are counting every penny right now as they have roughly $96,000 in available cap space right now. But now Battle is back on the PS.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of TCU, was on Seattle’s active roster all of last season and started a game at Tampa Bay when Justin Britt was sidelined with an ankle injury.

He has been on the practice squad all this season.

His addition to the 53-man roster means Seattle again has 10 offensive linemen.

But one, guard Oday Aboushi, has been out the last two weeks with a shoulder injury and it’s unclear when he will return.

Also, Ethan Pocic, who has been the team’s backup center, is now set as the starting right guard with Oday Aboushi and Seattle may have wanted added depth at center in case something were to happen to Britt.