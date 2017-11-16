Matt Tobin is ready to make his first career NFL start at left tackle if Duane Brown can't go for the Seahawks Monday.

As the Seahawks began preparations on Thursday for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons they did so with Matt Tobin as the starting left tackle.

That might seem like a rather unfortunate turn of events given that just over two weeks ago the Seahawks traded a 2019 second-round pick and a 2018 third-rounder to Houston to get veteran Duane Brown with the hope that the three-time Pro Bowler could hold down that spot for the rest of the season.

Brown, though, is among Seattle’s many walking wounded, suffering an ankle injury against Arizona. The team considers him as a gametime decision for Atlanta and it’s unclear if he will practice at all this week.

Tobin, meanwhile, has never started a game at left tackle in five years in the NFL with all of his previous 21 career starts coming at guard (and one as technically a tight end).

But if starting at left tackle in the NFL will be unfamiliar for Tobin the face across from him — Adrian Clayborn — won’t be.

Tobin was teammates for three years at Iowa with Clayborn, who has been the talk of the NFL this week after making six sacks for Atlanta last Sunday against Dallas, feasting on Cowboys’ backup left tackle Chaz Green. The sacks tied the second-most in a game in NFL history.

“I know him pretty well,’’ Tobin said Thursday. “One thing I always remember is he just plays hard all the time. I respect the guy.’’

Tobin has spent the week watching film of his old teammate and says some of what he does looks a little different than their college days.

“He used to go inside way more I felt like in college,’’ Tobin said. “He has a real strong inside club that he doesn’t do near as much as he did in college.’’

That Tobin has such experience is part of why the Seahawks traded a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in August to get him (also getting a seventh in return) after a season-ending injury to George Fant.

Tobin emerged as the backup left tackle after Brown was acquired and then the Seahawks put Rees Odhiambo — who started the first seven games — on Injured Reserve.

“I think he’ll be fine,’’ Cable said. “We are planning on him, preparing him like he is going to play for sure. … like I said when we got him, he is really the perfect swing tackle for an NFL team.’’

Tobin played the final 31 snaps of the win at Arizona after Brown was injured when his ankle got rolled up on.

The injury looked scary on film but Brown said Thursday he could play against the Falcons.

“I’m feeling pretty good,’’ he said. “Taking it one day at a time, progressing every day so far. So that’s the main thing.’’

Brown admitted that watching the film of the play made him feel lucky he’s able to walk around well enough this week.

“It could have been a lot worse for sure,’’ he said. “I’ve seen a couple of guys get done for the year with those kind of getting rolled up like that. So I feel very fortunate that wasn’t the case.’’

As for Tobin, Monday night could present a chance to put a lot of practice time at tackle through the years to use on the field.

Tobin called it “ironic” that he’s never started at tackle since he said that’s where he spent most of his time in practice with the Eagles. He started 13 games in 2015 at right guard after starter Andrew Gardner suffered a season-ending injury.

“When I was in Philly that (tackle) was pretty much my spot,” he said.

The game could also present another chance for Tobin to show he belongs.

He was a walk-on at Iowa before earning a scholarship and then made the Eagles’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

“I’m proud of it,” he says of his road to the NFL. “Nothing came easy. I’m proud of the fact nothing has been handed to me.”