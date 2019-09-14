PITTSBURGH — The Seahawks, of course, have already been formally introduced to Ben Roethlisberger. They get reacquainted on Sunday in a matchup that could answer many troubling questions in both Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Most notably, Roethlisberger beat Seattle in Super Bowl XL on Feb. 5, 2006, despite putting up the worst quarterback rating (22.6) in the history of the event. Pro tip: Don’t ask Mike Holmgren about that one.

Big Ben then orchestrated two shutout wins over the Seahawks in Pittsburgh, in 2007 and 2011. Both of them were a model of efficiency as he combined to go 40 for 52 (77 percent) without an interception, putting up QB ratings of 120.8 and 115.7 percent, respectively.

Pete Carroll and a handful of current Seahawks got their first, and so far only, dose of Roethlisberger in a memorable game at CenturyLink Field in 2015 – a wild 39-30 Seahawks win. Roethlisberger was in full gunslinger mode, passing for 456 yards (36 for 55) and leading the Steelers to 538 yards of offense. Both are the highest totals ever allowed by the Seahawks defense in their history – and that was with the original Legion of Boom on the field.

In other words, in a 13-year span, the Seahawks have experienced pretty much the full gamut of the Ben Roethlisberger experience, from the subpar to the sublime. And on Sunday, Seattle will cross paths once again with Big Ben, now a wiser and perhaps wizened 37-year-old, at Heinz Field.

Questions are swirling around both sides. Pittsburgh was smoked by New England, 33-3, in its opener. By all accounts, including his own, Roethlisberger was ineffective. The Steelers never found the end zone. He was 27 for 47 for 276 yards against the Patriots, averaging just 5.6 yards per pass, with one interception. The entire offense looked disjointed and meek.

And all this comes after an offseason in which Roethlisberger’s leadership was called into serious question, with Antonio Brown firing off the first, and most potent, salvo on the way out of town. Roethlisberger thus has much to prove on Sunday – most notably, that he hasn’t lost control of the team, and that he hasn’t hit the decline stage of his career after 15 seasons of fighting off would-be tacklers and absorbing blows.

Meanwhile, here come the Seahawks, trying to assuage doubts about their ability to stop a quality passing attack. They were torched for 418 yards and two egregious touchdowns by Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton in a 21-20 victory – and Dalton’s no Roethlisberger.

In fact, beware of a downtrodden Roethlisberger. Following games in which he hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, Ben is 26-3 in his career. And following 20-plus point losses with him at the helm, Pittsburgh is 8-1.

The Seahawks are fully aware of, and apprehensive about, Roethlisberger’s trademark ability to improvise, which often involves extending plays by virtue of his sheer bulk and strength. With Le’Veon Bell and Brown gone, the onus on Roethlisberger to carry the team is even greater.

“He’s so resourceful and so competitive and so talented, too, and just so unique that we know what we are up against,” Carroll said. “It’s trying to find a way to stop him. What he’s done remarkable for years and years is to get out of trouble and find a receiver, or find the second or third choice, and make something happen and really just break your back with big plays in that fashion.

“He’s an unusual guy. He’s hard to sack, he’s hard to get off his feet. He just has a great confidence and presence in the sense that just makes him Big Ben. I love these opportunities because he’s such a classic.”

What the Seahawks will have to show is that their breakdowns against Cincinnati were just an aberration. They gave up passes of 55, 36, 35, 33 and 24 yards, the first of those a misplay by safety Tedric Thompson just before halftime that probably still haunts Carroll’s dreams.

What will be intriguing is if the Seahawks stick with the preponderance of base defense, which allows them to keep their three stalwart linebackers on the field but also exposes them to potentially problematic pass coverage. Carroll called it a “rope-a-dope” strategy against the Bengals, who were a blank slate because of an entirely new coaching staff; it’s also instructive that the Seahawks have won all six of the games under Carroll in which they gave up 400 or more passing yards.

The addition of Jamar Taylor might give Carroll more confidence to go with nickel coverage. And an injury to Thompson could lead to Lano Hill taking over at strong safety, with Bradley McDougald moving to free. But you can bet that Roethlisberger will probe and attack to see just how vulnerable the Seahawks are in defending the pass – with the threat of a quality running back, James Conner, always looming.

“We’re playing a really good quarterback, and he’s probably seen the same film that (we) saw,’’ said Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

That puts pressure on the Seahawks’ defensive front to wrap up Roethlisberger when they have him in their grasp, a task that has backfired on a generation of defenders. And when he wiggles free, as will certainly happen, it puts pressure on the secondary to maintain their coverage.

“We’ve just got to cover a lot longer,’’ Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin said. “He’s a legend at it, don’t get me wrong. That’s something that we’ve got to look forward to, a guy that can sit in the pocket. He’s not the fastest guy ever but he can sit in the pocket and know what to do. They extend plays and make things count and man, he can throw a deep ball off his back foot. That’s uncommon. That’s something that we have to be ready for and that’s something we are working on now.”

Something’s got to give, right? Remember, in that slugfest in 2015, Russell Wilson outdueled Big Ben with five touchdown passes, including three in the fourth quarter. Wilson says he’s always excited to face a future Hall of Famer. The Seahawks have been scheming all week to deal with him.

They meet again.

