RENTON — Maybe it was fated that on a day the Seahawks are honoring their 2013 Super Bowl-winning team, Andy Dalton would start at quarterback for the opposing team.

Dalton is expected to get the start for the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game at Lumen Field with rookie Bryce Young — the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft — dealing with an ankle injury suffered Monday night and not having practiced Wednesday or Thursday.

The Panthers revealed the news in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday afternoon noting that Young had again missed practice and that he “isn’t expected to play Sunday.”

It was Dalton who was the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals when they came to Seattle for a game early in the 2011 season that became famous in Seahawks lore for being the first time that the original Legion of Boom secondary — Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner — all started together.

It was Sherman’s first start ever, taking over in the seventh game of that season, and of his rookie year, for an injured Walter Thurmond.

While the Seahawks lost 34-12, they held Dalton (then a rookie himself) to 187 yards passing, Seattle losing in large part due to an interception return and punt returned allowed for a touchdown. Sherman made the first of his 37 career interceptions in that game while Chancellor had the second pick of his career.

Sherman and Chancellor are among those expected to attend this week’s 10-year anniversary reunion of the Super Bowl winners, with the team being honored at halftime.

Dalton holds another interesting place in that team’s lore as it was later reported that Seattle seriously considered drafting him with the 25th overall pick in 2011 before deciding to take offensive lineman James Carpenter. Had the Seahawks taken Dalton, they almost certainly would not have drafted Russell Wilson the following season.

Assuming Dalton makes the start, it would be his fifth start in his career against the Seahawks and second in two years, having led New Orleans to a 39-32 win over Seattle last season after taking over for the injured Jameis Winston.

Dalton also led the Bengals to a win over Seattle in Cincinnati in 2015 while losing a start with the Bengals at Lumen Field in the season opener in 2019.

“We’ve got some get-back to give him,” Seattle outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu said Thursday, recalling last year’s game in New Orleans.

Young had struggled in his first two starts, with an average per pass of just 4.2 yards, the third-lowest ever for a QB after two games and 50 or more pass attempts.

Dalton, meanwhile, has the 24th most passing yards in NFL history with 38,150, having made 162 starts in his 13-year career.

And that experience will give the Seahawks a different challenge than they might have had against Young.

“He might be able to make certain reads that Bryce wasn’t able to make yet,” said Nwosu. “He’s not as mobile as he used to be back in the day, so it always helps to pass rush, and he’s a smart quarterback.”

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said he anticipates the Panthers largely sticking with the overall offensive scheme of first-year coach Frank Reich, who was the coach of the Colts from 2018 until being fired midway through last season.

“But obviously he [Dalton] knows where to go with the ball pretty quickly, so just have to be aware of that and ready to respond,” Hurtt said.

The 35-year-old Dalton met the media in Carolina on Thursday and said he was looking forward to the chance to play if it comes.

“It’s always nice because I have had a certain way of operating in my career, and when you go from starting to being the backup that is one of the things that you miss,” Dalton said. “… When you get a chance to take ownership of what you’re doing, and to know how you want it to look and how you want it to feel and see it executed, that is what makes football fun.”

Interestingly, the only other quarterback on Carolina’s roster is former one-time Seahawk and Marysville-Pilchuck standout Jake Luton. Luton signed to Carolina’s practice squad earlier this week.

Seahawks an even lengthier injury list

Seattle had its lengthiest injury report of the season Thursday with 11 players not participating and three others limited.

Among notable inclusions:

— WR DK Metcalf sat out for a second straight day with a rib injury suffered against Detroit. Metcalf told reporters Wednesday he’s fine, and coach Pete Carroll indicated he’ll play;

— Safety Jamal Adams, who was a full participant on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, with the team possibly just backing off some as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. Carroll indicated Wednesday that Adams isn’t expected to play this week;

— Both starting guards sat out with what are apparently new injuries — Phil Haynes (calf) and Damien Lewis (ankle). Haynes was listed as limited on Wednesday but Lewis was full;

— Starting nickel corner Coby Bryant missed a second straight day with a toe injury. He also dealt with a toe injury during the offseason;

— Tight end Will Dissly was out a second straight day with a shoulder injury;

— Left tackle Charles Cross (toe) again did not practice indicating Seattle will again go with Stone Forsythe at left tackle;

— Both starting safeties also sat out — Quandre Diggs and Julian Love, each listed with hamstring issues;

— Nose tackle Jarran Reed (groin) missed a second straight day;

— Cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) missed a second straight day with Carroll indicating Wednesday he is unlikely to play Sunday;

— LBs Boye Mafe (knee) and Devin Bush (shoulder) were each limited with Carroll saying he anticipates they will play against Carolina after missing the Detroit game.

Carroll did not talk to media Thursday but will Friday when there will be more specific updates.

Notes

— As another commemoration of the 2013 team, the Seahawks announced they will wear white jerseys and college navy pants at home for the first time in their history. That was also the combination Seattle wore for the Super Bowl win over Denver. That was one of three times Seattle wore that combo that season, winning all three by a score of 99-18. Seattle also wore it for Sunday’s win at Detroit, and is 25-19 all time in that combo.

— The Seahawks re-signed outside linebacker Tyreke Smith to the practice squad Thursday after he cleared waivers after Seattle released him on Wednesday. Seattle released OL Greg Eiland off the practice squad to make room.

— A post-victory treat? The Seahawks brought an ice cream truck out to practice for players and coaches.