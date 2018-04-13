The Seahawks currently have only one QB on their roster and will undoubtedly add at least two over the next few weeks.

Quarterback isn’t the Seahawks’ biggest need entering the 2018 draft, and depending on your perspective could be viewed as hardly a need at all.

But what the Seahawks do to add to the quarterback position over the next week or so could also be viewed as potentially as intriguing as any other storyline heading into the draft.

Already, the team’s search for a backup quarterback has provided two of the biggest stories of what has been an exceptionally drama-filled offseason — general manager John Schneider’s visit to the Pro Days of Wyoming’s Josh Allen and USC’s Sam Darnold and the subsequent reported reaction of Russell Wilson’s “camp,’’ and the team’s decision to postpone a planned visit by Colin Kaepernick when he reportedly told the team he could not commit to standing for the anthem in 2018.

The Allen/Darnold visits spoke to the fact that there may be at least a tiny bit of uncertainty felt by the team concerning the long-term future of Wilson, who has two years remaining on his contract but could push for an extension in the $30 million a year range following the 2018 season.

The Kaepernick story illustrated that the team needs a backup to Wilson after releasing Trevone Boykin on March 27 following an arrest related to a domestic violence incident.

Seattle took a minor step in filling the backup QB void on Friday, signing former Miami Hurricane signal-caller Stephen Morris. But Morris hasn’t played an NFL snap in four seasons on-and-off the rosters of four different teams and is hardly the last addition the Seahawks will make at QB this year.

So what now?

Here’s a review of the quarterback spot as we begin our annual review of each Seahawks position group heading into the draft.

QUARTERBACKS

Starter

Russell Wilson

Backups

None.

Key off-season losses: Trevone Boykin was released following an arrest on a domestic violence incident in March. Austin Davis, last year’s backup, remains an unsigned free agent.

OVERVIEW: The no doubt about the starter, only if this becomes the year the Seahawks finally do something to prepare for the chance – however slight it may be — that Wilson somehow isn’t with the team in a few years. Or maybe to simply get someone young in the program who can push him, or provide for a more viable backup if Wilson — who turns 30 in November – were to get hurt.

Seattle has not drafted a quarterback since taking Wilson in the third round in 2012, since then relying on veteran Tarvaris Jackson as the backup from 2013-15 and then a combination of Boykin and Davis the last two seasons.

But Boykin’s off-field-incident-marred Seahawks career is now over and while it’s been thought the team could still bring back Davis, Seattle also appears to be looking at a lot of other options.

The Seahawks can be expected to have at least three quarterbacks on the roster following the draft, with the preferred combination likely being a veteran with a somewhat known track record and then a rookie who could compete or at the least begin being groomed.

The Seahawks might also like to have a QB on hand who could push Wilson.

Coach Pete Carroll has said already that part of the impetus for changing much of the team’s offensive coaching staff was to challenge Wilson in ways he has not been challenged before.

Would the Seahawks be willing to spend significant draft capital to add to that challenge?

The answer awaits.

DRAFT NEED (on scale of 1-10): 6.

POTENTIAL DRAFT FITS

While Schneider’s visits to Darnold and Allen drew a lot of attention, it’s hard to see how the Seahawks get either without making a significant trade (Earl Thomas?) unless Allen really did slip for some reason.

More likely is the Seahawks delving into the second or third tier of QBs who would be available on the second and third days.

Here are a few to watch.

Luke Falk, WSU: Okay, so Falk doesn’t fit what the Seahawks have historically done stylistically in any way. And following the move away from Jackson in 2016 the Seahawks made it clear they wanted backups who played similarly to Wilson, hence the attraction to Boykin. But with a new coordinator and quarterback coach, maybe now is when the Seahawks branch out some and basically look for the best QB available. Falk could be an intriguing idea in the mid rounds if he’s available.

Kyle Allen, Houston: Draft Twitter raised a pretty big collective eyebrow this week when it was revealed the Seahawks not only watched Allen at a Pro Day workout but had him in for a private visit. The 6-3, 210-pounder began his career at Texas A&M (Seahawks fans hardly need reminding how many A&M players have found their way to Seattle the last few years) before transferring to Houston where he started four games last season before being benched. Allen is generally considered as a late-round pick at best, and maybe more likely an undrafted free agent.

Kyle Lauletta, Richmond: Lauletta has become the rising sleeper in the QB class, and may not be there when the Seahawks are scheduled to pick at 120, Seattle’s first selection at the moment after its pick at 18. The 6-2-5/8, 217-pounder has good mobility and is regarded as the kind of football junkie who could be a good fit with Wilson.