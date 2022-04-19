Viewed one way, the Seahawks are set at running back heading into 2022.

Rashaad Penny, after a breakout second half of 2021, has re-signed and the team remains optimistic that Chris Carson will return after neck surgery, potentially giving the Seahawks the kind of 1-2 punch coach Pete Carroll hasn’t had since his USC days with LenDale White and Reggie Bush.

Conversely, Penny is on just a one-year deal — and has an injury-filled past of his own — and Carson’s contract also voids after the season, let alone the continued uncertainty about his availability in 2022.

All of which means the Seahawks could be tempted to take a running back in the draft. Let’s further look at Seattle’s running back spot as the draft approaches.

Running back

Players under contract for 2022: Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Josh Johnson, Darwin Thompson and fullback Nick Bellore.

Key offseason losses: Alex Collins remains an unsigned free agent. Adrian Peterson is a street free agent.

Overview

After an ending to the 2021 season in which he finally fulfilled all the potential the team always felt he had, Penny enters 2022 as the starter. But Seattle hopes Carson can also return and compete with Penny while most importantly giving the Seahawks the aforementioned 1-2 punch.

Certainly, the Seahawks are banking on it. Carson has a cap hit of $6.1 million this season and Penny $5.4 million, the bulk of Seattle’s overall spending of $15.3 million on the running back spot, currently the fifth-highest in the NFL according to OvertheCap.com. Seattle hasn’t ranked that high since Marshawn Lynch’s last full season in 2015.

Clarity on Carson’s status, though, may not come until training camp when the team does its first full-contract drills. Seattle could also save $4.6 million against the cap if Carson were cut after June 1, which can’t be completely ruled out given his situation.

Homer and Dallas return as third-down backs/special teams aces, while Johnson, the leading rusher in the preseason last year, and Thompson, a veteran of two seasons with the Chiefs signed as a street free agent after the season, will compete for roster spots.

But the only one of the six under contract beyond 2022 is Dallas, who in 2023 will be in the final year of his rookie contract.

Seattle also has Bellore under contract for one more year at fullback at a non-guaranteed salary of $2.1 million. That could mean another year of the Seahawks cutting Bellore when rosters have to be shaved to 53 and then bringing him back so his contract does not become fully guaranteed. Bellore, 33, played just 19 offensive snaps last year, but had 318 on special teams and finished tied for third in the NFL in special teams tackles with 15.

Recent draft history

The Seahawks have drafted 11 running backs in the Carroll/John Schneider era, and nine played for at least two years, including each of the top four on the depth chart heading into next year — Penny (first round, 2018), Carson (seventh, 2018), Homer (seventh, 2019) and Dallas (fourth, 2020). Others who had fairly significant careers include Robert Turbin (fourth, 2012), Spencer Ware (sixth, 2013), C.J. Prosise (third, 2016), Alex Collins (fifth, 2016) and Christine Michael (second, 2013). The only two not to make it were each seventh-round picks — Kiero Small (drafted as a fullback in 2014) and Zac Brooks (2016).

Seattle has taken at least one running back in five of the last six years, the exception being 2021, when the Seahawks had just three picks.

Draft need (on scale of 1-10): 6.5.

Draft outlook

Running back isn’t necessarily a need for the Seahawks — with a bunch of picks next year they could always wait to see what happens with Penny/Carson after this season.

But with Carson’s situation unclear — and with Penny still having not played an entire season as a full-down back — the Seahawks could well be tempted to add some depth through the draft, though another option is simply to wait and see what happens and then try to grab a veteran later, if needed.

This isn’t considered a great running back class at the top — no Saquon Barkley going second overall this year

But there is thought to be good depth throughout, which could play right into Seattle’s hands to grab someone in the middle rounds.

Three intriguing Pac-12 prospects who could all be had in the middle-to-late rounds, are regarded as good receivers and could immediately compete for the third-down role are Arizona State’s Rachaad White, Oregon’s C.J. Verdell and WSU’s Max Borghi.

Borghi said at the NFL combine that he had met with the Seahawks at the Senior Bowl.

“I’ve kind of known a lot of them just from being in Seattle and I think they’ve known me, so there’s definitely a connection there,” Borghi said.

Seattle also reportedly had North Carolina running back Ty Chandler, a versatile player who also has an extensive history returning kicks, in for a visit this week. Chandler is considered a likely Day Three (rounds 4-7) pick.

Next up: Wide receiver.