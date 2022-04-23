Many of the names on Seattle’s defensive line for 2022 may be familiar.

But their roles figure to change some as the Seahawks implement more 3-4 looks into their scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

What also may change as a result is what the Seahawks look for in players up front in the draft.

“Yeah, there’s some subtleties to that,” coach Pete Carroll said Thursday when asked how the different emphasis in scheme could impact their draft. “It’s still a hybrid 3-4 that is very similar to the stuff that we’ve done over the years, but Clint has some background, and (associate head coach for defense) Sean (Desai) has a background and also with (defensive passing game coordinator) Karl (Scott) that we’re working to expand. We’re always trying to get better. As we go through this you’ll watch and see how we do it. I think you’ll see us being affected by the new outlook.”

As the Seahawks get set for next week’s NFL draft, let’s look further at their defensive line.

Defensive line

Players under contract for 2022: Tackles Poona Ford, Al Woods, Bryan Mone, Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt, Niles Scott; Ends Shelby Harris, L.J. Collier, Darrell Taylor, Quinton Jefferson, Alton Robinson, Alex Tchangam.

Advertising

Key offseason losses: End Kerry Hyder (released, signed with 49ers); end Carlos Dunlap (released, remains unsigned); end Rasheem Green (free agent, remains unsigned); end Benson Mayowa (released, remains unsigned); tackle Robert Nkemdiche (free agent, remains unsigned).

Overview

Seattle could open the season with a line featuring essentially three of the four starters at the end of last year — Ford and Woods as tackles and Taylor as an end. Ford, who was the only player on the line to start all 17 games last season, has the highest cap hit on the team in 2022 at $10.075 million, and barring something unexpected, it should stay that way.

But while players such as Taylor and Robinson remain listed as ends, they may be better considered as linebackers when the team is in a 3-4. When the Seahawks are in their base defense, the three down linemen could well be Ford, Woods and Shelby Harris, a 6-2, 290-pounder, who was a starter at end in Denver’s 3-4 last year, with players such as Taylor and free agent signee Uchenna Nwosu, who the team lists as a linebacker, flanking them.

In other words, fans may need to get used to some flexible designations for players this year as the Seahawks likely go with a mix of 3-4 and 4-3 looks, and using some players somewhat interchangeably as ends and linebackers.

Seattle’s tackle spots, though, seem set with the re-signing of Woods to join Ford and Mone (who also re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent).

Seattle seems set with its base defense ends, a spot that can be played by Harris, Collier, who some around the team think may be a really good fit for the new scheme, and Jefferson, a 2016 fifth-round pick returning after one season with the Bills and another with the Raiders.

Advertising

For now, Seattle’s starting edge rushing spots figure to go to Taylor and Nwosu, with Robinson also in that mix.

Seattle also hasn’t closed the door on bringing back Dunlap, who emerged as the team’s leader in sacks last season with 8.5 to cap what was an often-confounding year in terms of his usage. And for now Green, who was second in sacks with 6.5, also remains unsigned with it unclear if Seattle is interested in bringing him back.

Decisions on both could be heavily influenced by what the Seahawks do in the draft.

Recent draft history

The Seahawks can’t be cited for a lack of investing in the draft on the defensive line. Two of their more heavily-debated first picks in recent drafts were linemen — Frank Clark (second round in 2015), Malik McDowell (second round, 2017).

And for reasons related solely to whether he might have been a reach, Collier’s selection in the first round in 2019 also elicited its fair share of debate. And it’s worth remembering Collier’s pick might not have been necessary had McDowell panned out.

Since 2010, Seattle has taken 18 players who were considered either defensive tackles or end, with other high picks including Bruce Irvin (first, 2012), Jordan Hill (third, 2013), Jarran Reed (second, 2016), Green (third, 2018) and Taylor (second, 2020).

Advertising

The only one Seattle signed to a second contract is Reed, who got a two-year deal when his rookie contract expired. Irvin left and later returned while Clark was traded after being slapped with a franchise tag.

Draft need (on scale of 1-10): Ends/edge rushers 8.5, tackles 5.

Draft outlook

The Seahawks don’t seem to have urgent needs at tackle. But you can never have enough inside pass rush, and depending on how things fall and the value the Seahawks see there, it can’t be ruled out.

More of a pressing need on paper is edge rushers and many mock drafts have given Seattle players such as Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, who doesn’t seem likely to still be available at nine, Georgia’s Travon Walker, who also likely won’t be available with his stock rising markedly in recent weeks, and Purdue’s George Karlaftis.

But the good thing for Seattle is that this is considered a really good year for edge players, and even at 40 and 41 the Seahawks could likely get a qualify prospect such as Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto or USC’s Drake Jackson. And if Seattle trades down to get a pick somewhere in the late teens or 20s, maybe Seattle could grab Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, who seems destined to be a mid-to-late first round pick.

The Seahawks were reported to have two ends in for top 30 private visits — Micheal Clemons of Texas A&M and Boye Mafe of Minnesota.

Mafe is another who could be a candidate to be taken at 40 or 41 if Seattle keeps those picks. Clemons is considered a Day Three pick.

Next up: Linebacker.