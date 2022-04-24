First K.J. Wright departed following the 2020 season and then Bobby Wagner last month.

In their place are 2020 first-round pick Jordyn Brooks and 2019 third-rounder Cody Barton.

That’s the apparent plan, anyway.

What we know for sure is that Brooks will again man one of the two inside spots in 2022 after taking over for Wright last year and setting a team record with 184 tackles.

Barton filled in for Wagner for the final two games (minus one play) of last year and seems ticketed to do so again.

But could the Seahawks be tempted to try to find a replacement for Wagner in the draft?

They well could.

The Seahawks will almost certainly look bolster its outside linebacking or edge rushing positions in the draft, as well, the only question being how high of a pick the Seahawks will use to do so.

As we continue our pre-draft Seahawks position reviews, let’s look at the linebacker spot.

Players under contract for 2022:

ILBs Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Tanner Muse, Joel “Ifggy” Iyiegbuniwe. Lakiem Williams. OLBs Uchenna Nwosu, Aaron Donkor (Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson will also play hybrid defensive end/OLB roles).

Key offseason losses: Bobby Wagner (released, signed with Rams).

Overview

While the release of Wagner might lead to the idea the Seahawks need to make a move to replace him, they seem more than content to go with Barton teaming with Brooks inside. That could change the roles from the way the Seahawks played their ILB spots for years now that they will go with more 3-4 looks.

“We’re on to Jordyn and Cody,’’ general manager John Schneider said at the NFL league meetings in March.

Brooks was certainly productive last year, while admitting he needs to improve in defending the pass. The team liked the way Barton stepped in for Wagner in the final two games, each Seahawks wins and games in which he made a combined 19 tackles.

In terms of numbers, the Seahawks have lots of depth inside, if little experience, with players such as Burr-Kirven — who missed last season with an ACL injury — Muse (a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020 the Seahawks signed last season and has played both inside and out), Iyiegbuniwe (signed as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Bears where he was listed as an ILB last year) and Bellore (the starting fullback who has 12 career starts at linebacker and is listed at both spots). Rhattigan was also a preseason standout last year and played in 14 games on special teams, though did not see a defensive snap.

When the team is in base 4-3 looks, Nwosu figures to be the strongside linebacker. In the 3-4, players such as Taylor and Robinson will play linebacker roles.

Recent draft history

If there’s a position aside from quarterback where it’s hard to argue the Seahawks’ recent history it is linebacker.

They have drafted 10 players listed as linebackers during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era and the hit rate has been pretty strong, led by the selections of Wright (fourth round) and Malcolm Smith (seventh) in 2011, Wagner (second) in 2012, Barton (third, 2019) and Brooks (first, 2020).

Players such as Kevin Pierre-Louis (fourth, 2014) and Jacob Martin (sixth, 2018) also remain on NFL rosters — Pierre-Louis with Houston and Martin with the Jets, with whom he just signed a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

That doesn’t include Bruce Irvin, drafted initially as a defensive end but whose best seasons with the Seahawks were when he played strongside linebacker.

Draft need (on scale of 1-10): Edges/OLB, 8.5; ILBs 5.5.

Draft outlook

It’s considered a good draft for inside linebackers, so if the Seahawks want to go that direction there are plenty of options.

One reason they could look to draft an inside linebacker is that Barton and Burr-Kirven are entering the final years of their rookie deals.

The Seahawks could look to add a young player in the middle-to-late rounds as depth on the inside who would be under contract for four years.

Or, they could simply look to make a splash and maybe use a high pick on someone such as Devin Lloyd of Utah, generally considered the top inside linebacker available in the draft, or Georgia’s Nakobe Dean.

Another Georgia player, Quay Walker, has drawn comparisons to Wright for his 6-3, 245-frame and long arms — he has an almost 80-inch wingspan (Wright officially had a wingspan right at 80 inches).

Another intriguing option who figures to be available with the Seahawks’ two second-round picks is Troy Andersen of Montana State, who also played quarterback and running back in college and could be used on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

The Seahawks were reported to have had just one private top 30 visit with a linebacker, Cameron Goode of California. Goode, considered probably a best fit on the outside, is likely either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Next up: Safety.