RENTON — Bobby Wagner put the pads back on Friday as the Seahawks held their last practice of the preseason open to the public.

But more steps remain before Wagner steps between the lines in a game.

Wagner had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee last week, after playing in the team’s mock game in Bothell on Aug. 3.

He had watched from the sidelines since then until Friday when he strapped on helmet and pads and took part in some individual drills.

He did not take part in team drills and it’s unclear when he will return to full duty.

But Wagner said he’s ready when called on.

“Everything went perfect,’’ he said of the procedure. “I heal pretty fast, so…”

Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place again Sunday at Minnesota, as he did last week against Denver.

But Wagner said he’d like to try to play at some point in the preseason. Wagner did not take part in on-field drills during the offseason program while he was still negotiating his contract, and then after signing and taking part in the mock game, decided to have the procedure done.

“I just wanted to get it done,’’ he said. “It felt like it was a good time to get it done and knocked it out so it would feel good going into the season.’’

Carroll said the Seahawks will look at how Wagner does in practice over the next few weeks before deciding if he will play in preseason games.

“It would be good for Bobby to get a chance to get on the field,’’ Carroll said. “We’ll see if we can get that done. …it would be better off if he could play some just to get going and get a feel. But other than that, he is a master of what we are doing.’’

Said Wagner: “I definitely want to get out there because we don’t get a chance to tackle in practice. So I’m going to get as many mental reps as I can. But it would be good to hit somebody other than my teammates.’’

Play of the day

You had to wait until the end to see it as rookie Marquise Blair — lined up at free safety on the play — stayed with receiver Terry Wright and leaped to pick off a pass from across the field thrown by Paxton Lynch. Carroll decided that was a good way to end things, with “three horns” then signalling that practice was over. “Great play,” Carroll said.

Injury report

No new injuries appeared to happen during the practice itself but there were plenty of updates from Carroll afterward. Here are highlights:

— LB Shaquem Griffin sat out with a bruised knee suffered in the game against Denver last Thursday. He has practiced with it this week but Carroll said after Thursday’s workout it flared up again and he took Friday off. Carroll said it’s unclear if he will play Sunday.

— QB Geno Smith, who had a cyst removed from his knee a week ago, was back in pads. Carroll called it “a remarkable” recovery but it’s unclear if Smith will play Sunday. Lynch is expected to get the second QB reps after Russell Wilson, presuming Wilson does indeed play, as the team has indicated all week but which Carroll decided to be vague about Friday.

— RB Bo Scarbrough is now dealing with a groin issue as well as a hand injury suffered in the game and has not practiced the past two days and is also uncertain for the game.

— DE Ziggy Ansah also is dealing with a groin issue and it’s unclear when he will be able to practice. Ansah has yet to practice since signing last spring, initially rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Carroll said all the strength is back in the shoulder and it’s just the groin that is an issue now. Carroll said the groin issue is not major but that “it’s going to take him a bit” to get back. Still, when asked if the injury could hold Ansah out for the start of the regular season, Carroll said, “I don’t think so.”

— OL Mike Iupati remains out with a calf injury. Ethan Pocic continues to play at left guard in his place.

— OT Jamarco Jones was back after missing time earlier in the week and got a few reps with the starters at left tackle, where he is the backup to Duane Brown, whose preseason playing time figures to be limited.

— RBs C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer were back in pads for a second straight day seeming to indicate they may be able to play Sunday. But J.D. McKissic (foot) remains sidelined.

— Safety Lano Hill practiced again after returning this week, having been sidelined since hip surgery last January. But Carroll said it will be a game-time decision whether Hill will be able to play against the Vikings.

— OL Jordan Simmons recently had his knee worked on, Carroll said, saying he is now in recovery mode. It’s unclear when he will return.

— DE L.J. Collier continues to progress from an ankle injury but Carroll said there remains no set ETA for his return. “I don’t know what the timeline will be there but he’s pushing it now so that’s good to know,” Carroll said.

— OT George Fant remains out with a sprained ankle. Carroll said, “It’s going to take us another week or so before we know how fast this thing can respond.”

Quotable

“I feel really good where I’m at. As you get older the mental side of the game is really, really important and I feel like I’ve improved a lot in that area,” Wagner on if he feels ready for the season despite having practiced sparingly so far.

Next up

The Seahawks will hold a light practice at the VMAC on Saturday morning and then fly to Minnesota for Sunday night’s game.

Highlights