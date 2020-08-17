First-round pick Jordyn Brooks was a surprise spectator on the first day that the Seahawks put on pads during 2020 training camp Monday while Jamal Adams turned in his first big play with his new team.

Here’s more and Brooks and Adams and some other notes in our daily impressions of Seahawks practice:

Brooks sits after Carroll says he’s made a ‘really good’ first impression

Brooks, the team’s first-round pick out of Texas Tech who spent the first four days of practice sharing time at the weakside linebacker spot with veteran K.J. Wright, watched from the sidelines.

And it was unclear why as coach Pete Carroll hadn’t mentioned any injury to Brooks when he spoke to the media prior to practice, and Brooks had no visible injury, walking around fine.

Brooks, though, had shoulder surgery in December to repair a torn labrum and the team maybe is being cautious with him as training camp merges into a more physical phase — players wore helmets and shoulder pads and there was lots of upper-body hitting, though players are not yet in full pads and there is no tackling or taking players to the ground.

While Brooks has been getting some reps with the first-team defense, Wright has been the primary player there and was so again on Monday.



And while there has been speculation Wright could be used at strongside linebacker to make way for Brooks — a position he played his first two seasons with the Seahawks — Carroll said that for now Wright will stay at WLB.

“He could do that if we need him to do that, Carroll said. “Right now we’re not. There’s no changes or anything going on.”

Carroll also made clear the team needs to see a lot of Brooks to think about moving Wright out of that spot.

“He’s learning,” Carroll said. “We’re really trying to get him to really groove into how we practice so his mentality is really on it every step of every day. He doesn’t have a chance to do this unless he’s really into it the whole time. For him to have a chance to play early in the season he’s going to have to have a great camp.”

Carroll finished that sentence by saying Brooks “is off to a great start.”

But that was before Brooks then sat out practice.

There is no post-practice availability at the moment so there was no immediate word on if there is any significant injury issue with Brooks but obviously if he misses any significant time then it will be hard to displace Wright, who is the longest-tenured Seahawk and coming off a bounce-back season in 2019 and also having recovered from off-season shoulder surgery to be ready for camp from day one.

Jamal Adams makes a splash

Among the many reasons the Seahawks wanted Jamal Adams is for his big-play ability. While that didn’t necessarily show up in interceptions during his three years with the Jets as he had just two (though they went for returns of 61 and 38 yards), he did make a lot of big plays in other ways, including six forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

And Monday he began to show the Seahawks why they got him, stepping in front of a Russell Wilson pass intended for Greg Olsen during a red zone drill and returning it for a 100-yard touchdown down the sideline, high-stepping and holding the ball aloft as he did, with Bruce Irvin accompanying him much of the way, and veteran left tackle Duane Brown trying to chase him down.

A sign, the Seahawks hope, of a lot more to come.

It was also a play that typified a day when the Seahawks defense got the better of the offense. Seattle gave up a few sacks on blitzes with the offensive line understandably still needing some work on communication with three starters who are in their first year with the team.

Dunbar gets one big lesson out of the way

Quinton Dunbar continues to be eased into things in what was his second practice with the team, and watched from the sidelines as Tre Flowers continued to work with the first-team defense at right cornerback.

But a day after Carroll could be seen working with Dunbar to the side on cornerback technique, Carroll said he learned that Dunbar may be further ahead in the Seahawks’ way of doing things than he thought.

The Seahawks are known for teaching a “step-kick” technique defending receivers, in which cornerbacks first take a step sideways at the snap and then turn and kick to follow the receiver. Carroll believes the technique will make cornerbacks less susceptible to being beaten by receivers at the line of scrimmage by essentially giving them a beat to read what the receiver is doing first.

Not every team uses the technique and Washington didn’t specifically teach it.

But Dunbar has familiarity with it, as Carroll noted, due to work he has done in the past with former Seahawk player and coach Marquand Manuel, who like Dunbar is a Florida alum.

“Marquand was here a couple years back (2012-14) and he knows all of our terminology technique-wise,” Carroll said. “So (Dunbar has) already been drilled at it. I didn’t know that coming in. I never thought to ask that question. So he’s really familiar with what we’re talking about technically so that gives him a real jump.”

But it’s still going to be a few days before the Seahawks see it on the field.

“We’re gonna keep him under wraps a little bit as we start these first few days with us, because he hasn’t had an offseason with us at all,” Carroll said. “But he’ll get going. Give him a week before we get a really good chance to really check him out.”

Quick-hit notes

Here are a few more quick observations:

— The starting offensive line for much of the day was the same one that for now would be projected to start the season: left tackle Duane Brown, left guard Mike Iupati, center B.J. Finney, right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Brandon Shell. Center is the most competitive position at the moment with Ethan Pocic also rotating in regularly. Finney missed a few plays to have his hand looked at but returned.

—- Phil Haynes, contending at the left guard spot, was out for an unknown reason Tuesday and Jamarco Jones got plenty of work there in his place.

— Carroll said before practice that receiver David Moore might miss a few days with a sprained ankle. But Moore was back in pads and practicing. Rookie receiver Freddie Swain remained out with a groin injury and may be out a few more days.