RENTON — First-round pick Jordyn Brooks was a surprise spectator on the first day the Seahawks put on pads during 2020 training camp Monday, while Jamal Adams turned in his first big play with his new team.

Here’s more about Brooks and Adams and some other notes in our daily impressions off Seahawks practice:

Brooks sits; Carroll says he made ‘really good’ first impression

Brooks, the team’s first-round pick out of Texas Tech who spent the first four days of practice sharing time at the weakside linebacker spot with veteran K.J. Wright, watched from the sidelines.

It was unclear why — coach Pete Carroll hadn’t mentioned any injury to Brooks when he spoke to the media before practice, and Brooks had no visible injury, walking around fine.

Brooks, though, had shoulder surgery in December to repair a torn labrum, so maybe the Seahawks are being cautious with him as training camp merges into a more physical phase (there is no tackling to the ground, but with pads on there is lots of upper-body hitting).

Though Brooks has been getting some reps with the first-team defense, Wright has been the primary player there and was so again on Monday.

While there’s speculation Wright could be used at strongside linebacker — a position he played his first two seasons with the Seahawks — to make way for Brooks, Carroll said for now Wright will stay at weakside.

“He could do that if we need him to do that,” Carroll said. “Right now we’re not. There’s no changes or anything going on.”

Brooks would have to show a lot in order to think about moving Wright, Carroll said.

“He’s learning,” Carroll said. “We’re really trying to get him to really groove into how we practice so his mentality is really on it every step of every day. He doesn’t have a chance to do this unless he’s really into it the whole time. For him to have a chance to play early in the season he’s going to have to have a great camp.”

Carroll finished that thought by saying Brooks “is off to a great start.” But that was before Brooks sat out practice.

The team did not hold post-practice interviews Monday, so there was no immediate word on any potential injury to Brooks, but, obviously, if he misses any significant time it will be hard to displace Wright.

Jamal Adams makes a splash

Among the many reasons the Seahawks wanted Jamal Adams: his big-play ability. While his big plays didn’t necessarily show up as interceptions during his three years with the Jets (he had just two, though they went for returns of 61 and 38 yards), he did make a lot of big plays in other ways, including six forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

On Monday, he began to show why the Seahawks acquired him, stepping in front of a Russell Wilson red-zone pass intended for Greg Olsen and returning it for a 100-yard touchdown down the sideline, high-stepping and holding the ball aloft as Bruce Irvin accompanied him much of the way and veteran left tackle Duane Brown tried to chase him down.

A sign, the Seahawks hope, of a lot more to come.

It also typified a day the defense got the better of the offense. Seattle gave up a few sacks on blitzes with the offensive line understandably still needing some work on communication with three starters who are in their first year with the team.

Dunbar gets one big lesson out of the way

Quinton Dunbar continued to ease into things in his second practice with the team. He watched from the sidelines as Tre Flowers continued to work with the first-team defense at right cornerback.

But a day after Carroll was seen working to the side with Dunbar on cornerback technique, the coach said he learned Dunbar may be further ahead in the Seahawks’ way of doing things than he thought.

The Seahawks are known for teaching a “step-kick” technique defending receivers. In the technique, cornerbacks first take a step sideways at the snap, then turn and kick to follow the receiver. Carroll believes the technique will make cornerbacks less susceptible to being beaten by receivers at the line of scrimmage by essentially giving the cornerback a beat to read what the receiver is doing first.

Not every team uses the technique, and Washington, Dunbar’s previous team, didn’t specifically teach it.

But Dunbar has familiarity with it, as Carroll noted, due to past work with former Seahawks player and coach Marquand Manuel, who, like Dunbar, is a Florida alum.

“Marquand was here a couple years back (2012-14) and he knows all of our terminology technique-wise,” Carroll said. “So (Dunbar has) already been drilled at it. I didn’t know that coming in. I never thought to ask that question. So he’s really familiar with what we’re talking about technically, so that gives him a real jump.”

But it’s still going to be a few days before the Seahawks see it on the field.

“We’re gonna keep him under wraps a little bit as we start these first few days with us, because he hasn’t had an offseason with us at all,” Carroll said. “But he’ll get going. Give him a week before we get a really good chance to really check him out.”

Quick hits

