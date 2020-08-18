RENTON — In the sixth practice of training camp and the second in pads, the Seahawks saw their first-round pick return to at least limited duty and also picked up a defensive tackle and a quarterback.

Here are notes, thoughts and impressions from the day:

Jordyn Brooks returns to the field

First-round pick Jordyn Brooks was notable by his absence on Monday, especially since no one knew for sure what his injury was.

Before practice Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll clarified the situation to say that Brooks had “a little groin thing” that he described as “really slight.”

Still, Carroll said not to expect Brooks to practice in the afternoon with the team waiting until after Wednesday’s day off for him to return.

But when practice began Brooks was in pads and going through individual drills, appearing to indeed show the injury is slight.

Brooks, though, was held out of team drills, and maybe that’s what Carroll meant about holding him out of practice.

Advertising

Carroll said on Monday Brooks would have to have “a great camp” to have a chance to play early in the season — especially in competing against veteran K.J. Wright for the weakside linebacker spot — and missing any significant time in early practices would obviously make that tough.

Assuming Brooks indeed comes back to full duty Thursday then a “great camp” appears still in reach.

Seahawks claim QB Danny Etling off waivers

Among two additions Seattle made to its roster Tuesday was claiming quarterback Danny Etling off waivers from Atlanta.

The Falcons are Seattle’s first opponent on Sept. 13, so maybe the Seahawks want to find out a little more about the Falcons, though there aren’t necessarily a lot of secrets between those two teams with former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn the head coach in Atlanta and the two teams have played three of the past four years.

Seattle may, instead be intrigued by the potential of Etling, a 6-3, 220-pounder who was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2018 out of LSU and spent all of last season either on Atlanta’s practice squad or active roster before being waived with the Falcons having four quarterbacks on their roster (Etling was also on the league’s COVID-19/Reserve list for five days earlier in camp).

The 26-year-old has not appeared in a regular season game but completed 17-31 passes for 193 yards in the preseason a year ago and also ran 17 times for 115 times and is a versatile enough of an athlete the Patriots briefly tried him at receiver (he had an 86-yard TD run in the preseason for the Patriots in 2018).

Advertising

His arrival gives Seattle four quarterbacks on its current roster — Russell Wilson. Geno Smith and former Washington State standout Anthony Gordon.

Smith is the clear backup to Wilson at the moment and Gordon has gotten few snaps in team periods so far in camp.

The question now is whether Seattle wants to keep four quarterbacks in camp — it’s not easy to get all enough reps and the focus is obviously on getting the top two guys as ready as possible — or if they will make another move soon.

Etling’s arrival puts Seattle at the roster limit of 80.

Seattle adds a defensive lineman as Poona Ford, Demarcus Christmas sit out

The Seahawks on Tuesday also signed free agent defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, a seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2019 who was then waived and spent last year on the Chargers’ practice squad and was waived earlier this month.

The 6-3, 335-pounder played at Arizona and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick as a senior.

Advertising

His addition gives Seattle depth at a spot that has been hit with injuries of late.

Seattle had just four tackles available for practice Tuesday with Poona Ford and Demarcus Christmas each sitting out. Ford has been out the last two days with an apparent calf issue and it’s unclear the situation with Christmas, a second-year player who missed last season due to a back injury.

Cody Thompson becoming ‘part of the competition’ at receiver

Early training camp practices, when there’s a heavy emphasis on keeping players as healthy as possible and defensive backs are limited in their ability to make plays on the ball, tend to favor receivers, who know they have a little more freedom than they would normally to go up and get the ball.

That’s worth remembering when assessing receivers early on.

But one off-the-radar receiver who has so far made a good impression is Cody Thompson, who played at Toledo and spent much of last season the Seahawks’ practice squad.

The 6-2, 205-pounder has flashed impressive athleticism so far (he had a 38.5-inch vertical at the 2019 Combine, sixth-best of all receivers) and dependable hands.

“He’s a really good route runner,” Carroll said Tuesday of Thompson. “He gets out of his brakes really well, he’s made some big catches already in some clutch situations in practice. He’s off to a very good start. And so he’s just part of the competition right now.”

Sponsored

Seattle has nine healthy receivers at the moment with sixth-round pick Freddie Swain remaining out with a groin injury.

Quick-hit notes

— Quinton Dunbar did not take part in team drills as the team continues to ease him in after his late arrival. But Carroll said he hopes Dunbar will begin doing more on Thursday. Tre Flowers and Linden Stephens have gotten most of the reps at right cornerback with Dunbar out.

— Will Dissly did some long snaps during the early portion of practice and he appears to be the emergency snapper if something were to happen to Tyler Ott.

— Also remaining sidelined is guard Phil Haynes with an undisclosed injury. He’s been expected to compete with Mike Iupati for the starting left guard spot.

— Carroll said running back Rashaad Penny continues to recover well after knee surgery last December but also said there remains on specific timeline for his return. Penny is on the Physically Unable to Perform list and indications remain he’ll be on that list when the regular season begins and have to miss the first six games.

— In another COVID-19-related concession, the Seahawks have yet to have outside officials at practice. Tuesday, some of the team’s staffers put on officiating shirts and threw a few flags, including general manager John Schneider.

Advertising

“It’s going to be a wide-open competition,” Carroll said. “We’re going to let those guys go. We’ll try to settle this sooner than later for the continuity purposes. The center spot is rotating right now as the starter.”

Story here

Dion Jordan Brooks was in practice just, just a little bit of a growing thing that he felt really slight I mean obviously we want to make sure that we’re, you know, we’re looking after he was in walkthrough today. He won’t go today, but we after the day off. He has come back.

He He’s, he’s a really good route runner gets out of his brakes really well, he’s made some big catches already and clutch situations come in in practice. He’s off to a very good start. And so just part of the competition right now.

It looks lame. Maybe he worked hard to keep his weight down but you know as you know with with, not as much activity as he would like he’s progressing fine. I haven’t heard any timelines expressed at all. Our process you hear it all the time you know we don’t take our time and make sure he’s all the way fully back before we we step out there so in this situation, you know, he’s able to do that so we’re just gonna wait it out. But he’s, he is looking good. It feels great he’s really excited about the progress that he’s made. Flexibility is all there, which is a really that’s one of the first markers and so that means it’s just about building rebuilding his strength, and, and then the confidence, it takes to get out there, so he’s on track to do a really nice job with this comeback.

the the

the