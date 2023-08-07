RENTON — Monday’s Seahawks training-camp practice featured maybe the most intense back-and-forth between the offense and defense to date — with the defense often getting the better of it.

It also featured some good injury news but also a new issue for safety Joey Blount, as well as the at least momentarily disconcerting sight of first-round pick Devon Witherspoon sitting out at the end.

That and more in our Seahawks notes:

Witherspoon watches while Blount carted off

Second-year safety Joey Blount, who made the team last year as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, was carted off the field midway through after suffering what appeared to be a back injury.

Blount, who suffered a knee injury last December that then saw him land on injured reserve, was hurt on a play when he was diving in the end zone to try to corral a pass that had been tipped by cornerback Lance Boykin.

Blount was tended to for several minutes before being helped on a cart and taken off.

Blount has been working with the second unit at safety behind starters Quandre Diggs and Julian Love.

As for Witherspoon, he practiced early but then watched most of the team session from the sidelines with a wrap on his leg.

Coach Pete Carroll did not speak to the media afterward so there were no updates on either player.

Witherspoon was limited for much of the offseason program due to a lingering hamstring injury. He then missed the first two days of camp before signing his contract. After being eased in the first few days he had been a regular participant in everything, having emerged as the apparent starter at nickel corner.

With Witherspoon sidelined, undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Sutherland of Penn State got much of the work at nickel with the No. 1 defense with last year’s starting nickel, Coby Bryant, continuing to get most of his work at safety.

If Blount is out for any length of time, Seattle could be more compelled to leave Bryant at safety to add depth with Jamal Adams still on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

A big day for the defense

The Seahawks were back in pads for the first time since Friday’s mock game, and that helped result in what was maybe the most spirited practice of camp, which also featured two quick tussles — the first of camp.

Both came following big hits by defensive players on receivers. In one, receiver Dee Eskridge got into it quickly with safety Jerrick Reed, with a few other players then getting involved.

The scuffles typified a day when it seemed the defense set the tone throughout.

Rookie edge rusher Derick Hall, a second-round pick out of Auburn, had his best day with two sacks, and tackle Jarran Reed also had a sack, as did Mario Edwards Jr. After Edwards’ sack, former Seahawk Michael Bennett — helping out this week along with fellow former teammate Cliff Avril — raced from behind the play to celebrate with Edwards. Bennett did similarly after rookie end Mike Morris broke through to stop a running play for an apparent loss.

The defense was also the unofficial winner of a 15-play, third-down session (five plays run by each of the three quarterbacks) by a score of 9-6.

Not that the offense didn’t make some plays. Geno Smith twice hooked up with DK Metcalf for long gains, and Zach Charbonnet — who has worked fully throughout the past two days after missing some time with a shoulder issue — had a couple of big runs.

Sixth-year tight end Will Dissly said he thinks this camp has felt more intense and spirited than those of the past few years.

“Yeah, I would say so,’’ he said. “I think we’re having a lot of fun. I think the competitive spirit is back even in walk-through. Guys are getting after it, and I think that’s a good thing. I think that’s what Pete wants this program to be about. It’s all about competition, right? So let’s not be afraid of it wherever it presents itself.”

Notes, quotes, anecdotes

— Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who suffered a toe injury late in Sunday’s practice, appears to be fine, practicing fully Monday.

— Left guard Damien Lewis did not practice for unknown reasons. With Lewis out, Seattle shifted Phil Haynes to left guard and had Jake Curhan playing right guard. Evan Brown again played center with the No. 1 offense, a day after Carroll said if the season began today, he’d be the starter.

— A couple other players who were out Monday included defensive lineman Myles Adams, outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu and tight end Griffin Hebert. Also still out are running backs Kenneth Walker III and Kenny McIntosh. And receiver Tyler Lockett again went through some early conditioning but did not practice. Tight end Noah Fant also continues to be limited.

— Here is what Dissly said about the move of UW to the Big Ten: “It’s interesting, the college landscape, we knew it was going to change with NIL stuff. Hopefully, there will be some re-branding. I’m kind of sick of guessing what the Big Ten and Big 12 is, like if they could just change their names so I know which one is which. I think it’s good, I think the world is getting so much smaller with technology, with the ability to travel faster. I don’t see travel being the big problem and getting guys to go out and compete against different players is awesome. Let’s go play some big-time games against some big-time teams and go win a natty for U-Dub.”

— The Seahawks are reportedly signing linebacker Jordan Ferguson, who participated in the team’s rookie minicamp in May. Seattle has an open roster spot after waiving rookie M.J. Anderson on Sunday. Ferguson played at Middle Tennessee State.