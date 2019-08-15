RENTON — After a day off and the conclusion of the official portion of training camp, the Seahawks were back on the field Thursday.

It was a helmets-only, no-contact workout, but it hardly lacked in intensity.

Especially when it came to the battles between the receivers and the defensive backs, with a heavy emphasis on passing throughout.

And on this day, the secondary seemed to get the better of the battle.

During one stretch of about nine plays, three different defensive backs broke up passes intended for highly hyped rookie DK Metcalf — Tre Flowers, Jamar Taylor and Shaquill Griffin.

The latter might have been one of Griffin’s best plays of camp as he stayed with Metcalf stride for stride to bat away a pass from Russell Wilson. The plays by Flowers and Taylor each came during a red-zone drill in which the offense had trouble getting the ball in the end zone consistently.

Advertising

The Seahawks starting defense is expected to play as a full unit for a series or two Sunday at Minnesota and could get a good test from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who was 4 for 4 for 65 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Saints.

Thursday, the Seattle cornerbacks, in particular, looked ready for the challenge.

Play of the day

It wasn’t all about the defense. Wilson had nice completions later in practice to Tyler Lockett and Metcalf. The emphasis on the young receivers has made it seem at times like Lockett is a somewhat forgotten man. But the Seahawks obviously need a big year from him and will hope to get him involved some against the Vikings.

Injury report

There were no new injuries of note apparent during the practice itself.

And a few running backs appear on the road to recovery.

Rookie Travis Homer, who sat out the opener against Denver with a quad injury, was back appearing full go.

Advertising

And C.J.Prosise (hip) and J.D. McKissic (foot), who each also missed the opener, did significant conditioning work and then each joined practice late for team drills. Coach Pete Carroll has said the hope is all will play against the Vikings.

Another RB, Bo Scarbrough, sat out with a brace on his hand. He suffered a hand injury against Denver but Carroll said X-rays were negative and he practiced earlier in the week, so maybe he was just getting a day off.

OLs George Fant and Mike Iupati also remain out, meaning Ethan Pocic continues to get all the first-team reps at left guard. Also out Thursday was second-year tackle Jamarco Jones, who would have a chance to get some reps in place of Fant if he’s healthy against the Vikings. It’s unclear what his injury is.

Also remaining out is MLB Bobby Wagner, who had an injection in his leg early in camp. Cody Barton worked with the first team at MLB throughout practice and appears prepped to start there against Minnesota after also starting against Denver.

And also still out is DE Ziggy Ansah, whose exact return remains unclear. He is continuing to recover from shoulder surgery last year, as well as backup QB Geno Smith. With Smith out, J.T. Barrett may possibly see snaps against the Vikings. Carroll had said the team hoped Smith might make it back for the Vikings game.

But one player who was back is receiver Amara Darboh. The 2017 third-rounder has a tough road at this point to make the roster given the young players at that spot. But being on the field at least gives him a chance.

Quotable

“We hope it’s real tough, anytime you have that competition. Again, we’ve had one preseason game, there’s a lot of football left, a lot of evaluation left so it’s a little early to tell right now,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on the decisions for the final roster spots at safety.

Next up

The Seahawks will be back on the field Friday at 10 a.m. They will also practice in Seattle on Saturday before flying to Minnesota for Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Seattle time.

Highlights

The last open practice getting underway. pic.twitter.com/I5FP4E8U7h — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2019