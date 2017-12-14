K.J. Wright missed another day of practice on Thursday which appears to make it more questionable if he can play Sunday against the Rams.

The Seahawks practiced again on Thursday without both of starting Pro Bowl linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright as each rehabs injuries that forced them out of last Sunday’s 30-24 loss at Jacksonville.

That may be more noteworthy when it comes to Wright, the team’s seven-year veteran starting weakside linebacker, than Wagner, Seattle’s standout middle linebacker.

Wagner is recovering from a nagging hamstring injury that finally proved too much to play with in the third quarter last week, and it was not expected that he would practice this week as the team will likely hope rest will allow him to recover well enough to play in Sunday’s pivotal NFC West showdown against the Rams.

Wright, however, has a concussion and has to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol which requires players to pass through five specific steps before being allowed to play. Those include taking part in one practice on a limited basis and then another on a full participation basis. Had Wright been able to get on the field today then it would have indicated a good shot to play Thursday.

But not getting out there today means Wright may simply not have enough time to get through all the steps. And that means Wright has to practice Friday to have any shot of playing.

That’s what happened with cornerback Shaq Griffin earlier this year when he missed a game at San Francisco. Griffin had recovered well enough by Sunday but hadn’t had the time to pass through all the steps.

Defensive tackle Nazair Jones also missed practice with a nagging ankle injury as it appears he may miss a third straight game.

The rest of the report revealed no surprises with a number of veterans getting rest days including safety Earl Thomas (heel), defensive lineman Michael Bennett (knee), offensive linemen Duane Brown (ankle) and tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle). Safety Kam Chancellor, who remains on the roster but is out for the year, was also listed as out with a neck injury.

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel was listed as limited with a knee while everyone else as a full participant, notably running back Mike Davis, who appears ready to start again this week after suffering a rib injury late against Jacksonville, and defensive end Dion Jordan, who has missed the last two games with a neck injury.

If the Seahawks had to play without both Wagner and Wright, then the starting linebacking corps would appear to be Michael Wilhoite in the middle, D.J. Alexander at weakside and Terence Garvin at strongside.

If Wagner could play but not Wright then Wilhoite would likely move to weakside with Garvin staying at strongside.

Regardless, missing one or both of the linebackers would increase the degree of difficulty for the Seahawks, who are already without Chancellor, cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Cliff Avril — all also former Pro Bowlers — going against a Los Angeles offense that is averaging 30.5 points per game, second in the NFL.

“Business as usual, just another day at the office,” defensive coordinator Kris Richard initially said when asked what it might be like to play without five defensive mainstays. “In all seriousness, it’s an awesome challenge. And again, it’s the reason why we are professionals, it’s about the next man being up regardless of who’s up, who’s down, who’s in, or who’s out. You always have to be prepared to play because the next man is one play away.”

And the hope would also be that Wilhoite, Garvin and Alexander practicing as starters in those roles all week would make them better prepared than Sunday, when they suddenly had to go the entire fourth quarter after Wagner and Wright were injured in the third.

Jacksonville ran for 47 yards in the fourth quarter to finally put the game away, including a 13-yarder by Leonard Fournette to convert a third-and-11 for a final first down that clinched the win, a play on which coaches said running gaps simply weren’t filled the way they usually are.

“Would they have been the difference maker? Yeah, you could speculate that of course,” Richard said when asked if it might have been different if Wright and Wagner had finished the game Sunday. “There are some things that normally happen that they’re accustomed to seeing more times than not, so anytime that you start getting to the next man in the football game, it’s easy to kind of sit back and go ‘Oh, if this, then it would’ve been different.’ But we don’t know that. The whole point is again, when we get new guys or different guys into the game, there could be no drop-off in the level of execution. That’s why we all prepare, so we have to be prepared and quite frankly, I have to make sure that I’m doing a better job of having all of our guys prepared to go in.”

Wilhoite, Garvin and Alexander are all in their first year with the Seahawks, with the first two signing as free agents and Alexander acquired before the season in a trade with Kansas City for linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The Seahawks wanted to shake up the depth at linebacker after the 2016 season after having had several of the same primary backups for the past few years (mainly, Pierre-Louis, Brock Coyle and Mike Morgan).

Wilhoite and Garvin were also brought in to man the strongside linebacking spot, with Wilhoite emerging as the primary starter there.

But now, in what looms as the biggest game of the year, the team’s decision to revamp its linebacking unit could get its biggest test yet.

“When guys come here like Michael Wilhoite and Terence Garvin and guys of that nature, they come here because, one, they want to be a part of how we do things,” Richard said. “And then two, they want to make sure that in the event that they are in the football game, that we do not miss a beat.”