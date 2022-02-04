The perception of any NFL team’s special teams units is inevitably swayed heavily by the performance of the kicker and punter.

But while Seattle kicker Jason Myers had a few untimely misses, those were rare blips from a special teams unit that overall was regarded as one of the best in the NFL in the first full year under special teams coach Larry Izzo.

According to annual ratings from longtime NFL writer Rick Gosselin who looks at 22 kicking-game categories and assigns points according to their final statistical standing — one for best, 32 for worst — Seattle had the third-best special teams in 2021.

As Gosselin further noted, Seattle was one of only four teams that didn’t suffer any negative plays on special teams — meaning, no blocked kicks, turnovers or return touchdowns (Detroit, the Giants and Tampa Bay were the others).

And the proficiency of punter Michael Dickson, who led the NFL by downing 40 punts inside the 20, and the coverage units meant Seattle’s opponents had an average drive start this year of the 26, the worst in the NFL, while Seattle had an average drive start of the 29.6-yard line, ninth best.

As we complete our postseason review of Seahawks’ position groups, let’s look at the special teams.

Advertising

Special Teams

Starters

Kicker Jason Myers

Age: 30

Snaps played in regular season: 153

Contract situation: Has one year left with a non-guaranteed base salary of $4 million. Has a $5 million cap hit but with just $1 million in dead money.

Punter Michael Dickson

Age: 26

Snaps played in regular season: 158

Contract situation: Under contract through 2025 with a salary of $3.083 million in 2022 and a cap hit of $4.383 million.

Long snapper Tyler Ott

Age: 29

Snaps played: 157

Contract situation: Has one year left on contract with a non-guaranteed base salary of 1.035 million in 2022 and a cap hit of $1.16 million.

2021 review

Seattle’s special teams entered the 2021 season as one of the most stable and consistent areas on the entire roster especially the kicking battery of Myers, Dickson and Ott, which was in its third season working together, each having made a Pro Bowl at least once since 2018.

And Myers began the season on a roll, having made all 24 field goals in 2020. He extended his team record streak of consecutive makes to 37 before finally missing in a Week Three loss at Minnesota.

That typified a shaky season for Myers, who the week before missed an extra point that proved pivotal in a loss to Tennessee and also missed key field goals in later losses to the Rams, Saints and Bears.

Advertising

Myers finished 17-23, 73.%, the worst of any of his six full NFL seasons and 30th in the NFL among qualifying kickers.

But as noted, most of the rest was solid. Dickson had a solid net average of 41.7, 11th in the NFL along with all those punts inside the 20.

And Travis Homer might have been the real MVP of the special teams with a 73-yard TD run on a fake punt that was a key to a win over the 49ers, a 44-yard return for a TD on an onside kick against Jacksonville, and forcing a fumble by Arizona punter Andy Lee in the regular-season finale that led to another TD.

The TDs were the first on special teams for Seattle since 2017 (Seattle also scored two points on a blocked PAT and return against Washington).

And while Seattle’s return teams might not have seemed flashy, the Seahawks outgained their opponents in each area — Seattle averaged 8.3 per punt return to 7.3 for opponents, and 23.5 per kickoff return to 19.7 for opponents.

Freddie Swain handled all but one punt return, finishing 22-189, while DeeJay Dallas was the primary kickoff returner (33-764). Second-round pick Dee Eskridge got two chances late in the year, each for 27 yards.

Advertising

Keying the coverage units were fullback Nick Bellore (15 tackles), linebacker Cody Barton (12), receiver Penny Hart (11) and Dallas and linebacker Jon Rhattigan (10 each).

2022 preview

With all three members of its kicking battery under contract for 2022, as well as the primary returners, Seattle doesn’t have to change much unless it wants to.

And the one big question is whether Seattle might consider bringing in competition for Myers, whose $5 million cap hit in 2022 is the fifth-highest among all kickers, according to Spotrac.com, and not far off the $5.908 million of the top kicker on the list, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker.

Seattle could try to redo Myers’ deal to bring down that cap hit some. Or the Seahawks could just bring in another kicker and throw it open to competition in camp.

There are a few veterans slated to be available as free agents, led by Nick Folk of the Patriots, Zane Gonzalez of Carolina, Dustin Hopkins of the Chargers and Randy Bullock of the Titans.

In whatever decision they make, though, the Seahawks will undoubtedly factor in all of Myers’ work with the team and not just the misses of last season. He is 64-75 overall with Seattle 85.3%, third in team history behind Hauschka (88.8%) and Olindo Mare (88.1%).

And the big move with the return game could be trying to expand Eskridge’s role, though Seattle will undoubtedly look for players who have return experience as they fill out the roster to add to that competition.