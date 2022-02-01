The 2021 season began a changing of the guard for Seattle’s linebacking position as the Seahawks decided not to re-sign veteran K.J. Wright, a 10-year mainstay on defense.

Might the Seahawks contemplate completing the makeover in 2022 and similarly moving on from Bobby Wagner?

Wagner was named to the Pro Bowl and as a second-team All-Pro in 2021 while making a career-high 170 tackles at age 31, so on the surface it might not seem to make sense to not bring him back in 2022.

Conversely, the Seahawks could save $16.35 million against the salary cap if he is released, and Seattle might think it can use that money to fill other holes while turning the inside linebacking corps over fully to Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton.

Will they? The answer is likely to come before the start of free agency on March 16.

Let’s further review that question and others about the linebacking corps as we continue our Seahawks position reviews.

Linebackers

Starters

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner

Age: 31

Snaps played in regular season: 1,128

Contract situation: Has one year left on a three-year deal signed in 2019 with a non-guaranteed base salary of $16.35 million in 2022 with a cap hit of $20.35 million.

Weakside linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Age: 24

Snaps played in regular season: 1,107

Contract situation: Entering third season of four-year rookie contract due a guaranteed $1.722 million in 2022 with a cap hit of $3.36 million.

Strongside linebacker Benson Mayowa

Age: 30

Snaps played: 509

Contract situation: Has one year left on two-year deal signed last spring that also includes two void years. Due a non-guaranteed $2.5 million base salary in 2022 with a cap hit of $3.76 million.

Key backups

Cody Barton

Age: 25.

Snaps played: 189.

Contract situation: Entering final season of original four-year rookie deal, due a non-guaranteed $965,000 in 2022.

Tanner Muse

Age: 25.

Snaps played: 0 on defense, but 100 on special teams.

Contract situation: Now an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

Ben Burr-Kirven

Age: 24.

Snaps played: 0 after spending season on the injured reserve.

Contract situation: Has one year left on original rookie contract, due a non-guaranteed $965,000 in 2022.

Others on roster

Also under contract for the 2022 season are Jon Rhattigan, Lakiem Williams, Aaron Donkor.

2021 review

The Seahawks decided after the 2020 season to break up the Wagner-Wright linebacking duo, making the call to go full-time with Brooks at weakside linebacker and fill out the strongside spot somewhat by committee.

Wright had played a hybrid role in 2020 in which he played strongside backer in the base defense and weakside in the nickel, so Brooks was often off the field for more than half the snaps in any given game depending on the matchup and scheme.

But for 2021, Seattle wanted to get full use out of Brooks, its first pick in the 2020 draft, and while he sometimes still came off the field in some packages early in the year, he played every snap in the last five games and 87.4% for the season, leading the Seahawks in tackles with a team record 184.

Brooks struggled some in pass coverage, earning a coverage grade of 43.4 from Pro Football Focus, 69th out of 80 linebackers, allowing a passer rating of 129.6.

But he was regarded as one of the best linebackers against the run — 13th of 86 linebackers according to PFF, a key part of a Seattle defense that was one of the best against the run in the NFL.

The original plan was to have 2020 second-round pick Darrell Taylor take over the strongside linebacking spot.

Instead, Taylor played mostly as a rush end (with 31 coverage snaps out of 545 total) with veteran Mayowa seeing most of the snaps at SLB in the base defense but with others such as Carlos Dunlap and Alton Robinson also getting some snaps there.

And with the Seahawks often going with a “big defensive” line with five defensive linemen, that called on Dunlap and Robinson to drop more in coverage than in the past — Dunlap had a career-high 44 coverage snaps, according to PFF, out of 482 total. His previous high was 39 out of 739 snaps with the Bengals in 2019

But as noted, most of the SLB work fell to Mayowa, whose 115 coverage snaps almost matched the 127 of his previous eight NFL seasons when he was usually mostly as an edge rusher. Mayowa handled it well enough, allowing eight receptions on nine targets, via PFF, for 63 yards and a touchdown.

But playing that role decreased Mayowa’s influence as an edge rusher — he had just 152 pass rush snaps in 2021 out of 510 total compared to 376 out of 571 in 2020.

Wagner, meanwhile, again piled up tackles in bunches, setting a franchise record with 170 before suffering a season-ending knee injury on the first play of the second-to-last game of the year, allowing Brooks to eventually pass him.

Wagner finished rated 15th by PFF, solid but also his lowest ranking since 2015 — he had been either first or second three of the previous four years.

Wagner’s injury allowed Barton to play essentially the last two games at middle linebacker, and he had 18 tackles in two Seahawks wins.

No other linebackers saw playing time in 2021.

2022 preview

So what now? Would Seattle really let Wagner walk? Wagner said late in the season he knew there was a chance he might not be back but also said he wouldn’t take a pay cut to stay. But a pay cut might be the only way he returns.

How impressed the team really was by Barton’s play in the final two games will obviously be a significant factor in any decision on Wagner, and if the team really thinks a Brooks-Barton tandem can be a suitable replacement — or if the Seahawks think they can find a veteran free agent to help out.

Also worth wondering if the Seahawks might consider moving Brooks to the middle, even though they didn’t this year when Wagner was hurt, playing Barton there.

A wild card in the team’s plans could be Burr-Kirven, who was off to a nice start in camp, playing primarily middle linebacker, before suffering an ACL injury in the preseason. The Seahawks also picked up Muse in September, and his background as a 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders is intriguing. Seattle listed him as a weakside linebacker.

As this is written, Seattle is still without a defensive coordinator. But one question the new hire will face is whether to keep the current group of strongside linebackers or again reconfigure that spot and let Mayowa and Dunlap, in particular, again concentrate on playing a more traditional defensive end role.

In other words, about the only thing that seems certain about the linebacking corps is that Brooks will play a significant role somewhere. As for the rest, check back later.

Up next: Safeties.