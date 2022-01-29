No one questioned that the Seahawks had one of the best receiving duos in the NFL in 2021.

What was questioned at times was Seattle’s usage of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett during a season when the offense meandered in ways no one could have anticipated, due in large part to an injury to Russell Wilson.

But when the dust settled, Lockett had set a career high for receiving yards per game at 73.4 and a career high 1,175 yards, while Metcalf set a career high with 12 touchdowns, fourth in the NFL. And that was with each battling either injury (Metcalf hurt his foot in practice before a Week Four game against the 49ers) or illness (Lockett sat out a late-season game because of COVID-19, only the second game he’d missed in his career).

And with each under contract for at least another year, the Seahawks will again be “well equipped,” to use a favorite phrase of Pete Carroll, at receiver in 2022.

As we continue our postseason review of the Seahawks’ position groups, a look at the receivers.

Wide receiver

Starters

Tyler Lockett

Age: 29

Snaps played in regular season: 813

Contract situation: The 2022 season will be the first of a four-year extension Lockett signed last spring that runs through 2025 with a base salary of $3 million and an option bonus of $13 million.

DK Metcalf

Age: 24

Snaps played in regular season: 820

Contract situation: Entering final season of four-year rookie deal, officially due a non-guaranteed salary of $1.1 million. However, Metcalf has qualified for a proven performance escalator and projected to get the amount of a second-round tender for the 2022 season, meaning a raise to roughly $3.9 million.

Backups

Freddie Swain

Age: 23

Snaps played: 592

Contract situation: Has two years left on his rookie deal, due a non-guaranteed $895,000 in 2022.

Dee Eskridge

Age: 24

Snaps played: 187

Contract situation: Has two years left on his four-year rookie deal, due a guaranteed salary of $930,614 in 2022.

Penny Hart

Age: 23

Snaps played: 142

Contract situation: Now an Exclusive Rights Free Agent, meaning he’ll return in 2022 as long as the team makes him a qualifying offer.

Others on roster

Seahawks signed Matt Cole, Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller and Cade Johnson to futures deals earlier this month. Each ended the season on the practice squad.

2021 review

One of the overarching storylines of the season was whether the Seahawks were using Metcalf enough — one he helped stoke at times by showing and expressing frustration.

Which might make it surprising that Metcalf’s target numbers weren’t much different in 2021 than in 2020. In fact, he ended up with the same number of targets, 129. Granted, that came in one more game — 17 as opposed to 16, making for an average of 7.6 targets compared to 8.1 in 2020.

But it also came in far fewer snaps due to the inability of the Seattle offense to stay on the field. Metcalf played 160 fewer snaps in 2021 — 820 — than he had in 2020, 980. That means Metcalf was targeted on 15.73% of his snaps played in 2021 compared to 13.16% in 2020.

What was different was his production. After catching 83 passes for 1,303 yards in 2020 Metcalf had 75 receptions for 976 yards in 2021.

So what gave?

It’s tempting to say the offense was different under Shane Waldron. But Russell Wilson’s average air yards per attempt was actually much higher in 2021 than in 2020 — 9.8 compared to 8.6.

More to the point may simply be the way the offense struggled to stay on the field, as noted earlier, as well as the injury to Wilson and Metcalf’s own foot issue, which kept him from practicing more than a day a week most of the time from October on.

Also surely a factor is that Metcalf tended to get more attention from defenses. And that often left Lockett as the beneficiary. After averaging a career-low 10.5 yards per reception in 2020, Lockett averaged 16.1 in 2021, second best behind his 16.9 in 2018, Doug Baldwin’s last year with the Seahawks.

What Seattle could also use is a consistent No. 3 to take more attention off both Metcalf and Lockett — or take advantage of that attention. Swain basically doubled his numbers from his rookie year (25-343-4 compared to 13-159-2). But Eskridge — who arrived with high hopes as the team’s top pick in the 2021 draft — had just 64 yards on 10 catches after suffering a concussion in Week One and missing seven games. Eskridge then played 35% or more of the snaps in five straight games late in the year but responded with just six catches for 52 yards, leaving in some question how much he can be expected to contribute in 2022.

2022 preview

All of Seattle’s receivers on the roster in 2021 can return in 2022, so the question will be if the Seahawks want to hit the free agent market to get a veteran to compete for the third WR spot, or hope that Swain and Eskridge can take a big step forward — or they could swing big to try to add another receiver considered more than a complementary threat.

Big name potential free agents include Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. One cheaper vet the Seahawks could pursue is Josh Reynolds, who played last year with Tennessee and Detroit but before that was with the Rams when Waldron was an assistant there.

But as big of a priority will be securing the future of Metcalf, who can now be offered an extension. Spotrac.com estimated Metcalf as worth a contract of $19.9 million over four years, which would make him the second-highest paid player on the team (and in team history) after Wilson at $35 million per year, and would have been fifth among all receivers in the NFL in 2021.

Will Metcalf actually ask for that and will the Seahawks agree with that valuation?

The answer may not come until late spring or summer, when Seattle more typically handles extensions for players under contract. The Seahawks also may have no choice but to answer “yes.”

Up next: Offensive line.