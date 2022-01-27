Seattle’s running back position was as big of a roller coaster as any other on the roster in 2021, and conversely as big of a reason for the team’s uneven offensive production throughout the season.

But if Seattle’s season in the backfield began on a rough note with injuries to Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, it ended on the high of Penny finally realizing the potential the team always thought he had, if not more so.

As we continue our reviews of Seattle’s position groups heading into the offseason, let’s look at the backfield.

Running back

Starters

Rashaad Penny

Age: 25

Snaps played in regular season: 253

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Chris Carson

Age: 27

Snaps played in regular season: 124

Contract situation: Under contract through 2022 with a void year in 2023, due a non-guaranteed base salary of $4.5 million in 2022.

Alex Collins

Age: 27

Snaps played: 257

Contract situation: Now an unrestricted free agent.

Backups

DeeJay Dallas

Age: 23

Snaps played: 161

Contract situation: Has two years left on his four-year rookie deal with a non-guaranteed base salary of $895,000 in 2022.

Travis Homer

Age: 23

Snaps played: 181

Contract situation: Has one year left on his four-year rookie deal, with a non-guaranteed base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Advertising

Others on roster

Josh Johnson was signed to the active roster the last week of the season.

Fullback

Starter

Nick Bellore

Age: 32

Snaps played in regular season: 19

Contract situation: Has one year remaining on contact, with a non-guaranteed salary of $2.15 million in 2022.

2021 review

The Seahawks began the year thinking Carson could not only get back to the 1,000-yard mark he’d reached in 20118-19, but also might play an even greater overall role in the offense of new coordinator Shane Waldron than he had in the past.

It began well enough, with Carson gaining 91 yards rushing and catching three passes for 26 more in a season-opening 28-16 win over the Colts — a game that many pointed to the rest of the season as a template for how the offense was supposed to work.

But Carson’s season lasted just three-and-a-half games because of a lingering neck injury. Seattle hoped at that point to turn the running back spot over to Penny, who was on the final year of his rookie contract. But he was still dealing with a calf injury suffered in the season opener and injured his hamstring when he did finally return to action.

That had the Seahawks leaning on Collins, who got off to a good start with a 101-yard game against the Steelers but then suffered an abdomen injury that eventually ended his season.

Advertising

That left Seattle so thin, the Seahawks signed veteran Adrian Peterson to start a November game against the 49ers before Penny finally got fully healthy and took the job back.

And oh how Penny then took the job over, leading the league over the final five games of the year with 671 yards and 7.29 per carry along with six rushing touchdowns, finally giving some validation to the team’s decision to take him 27th overall in the 2018 draft.

Penny’s late-season emergence gave the Seahawks the kind of running game they wanted all along, as Seattle finished with a 5.02 yards per carry average, second best in team history behind only 5.26 in 2014, averaging 6.5 or better in four of the last five games of the season (that all four of those teams finished among the bottom 12 in rushing defense, though, is worth noting — Seattle was held to 80 yards rushing and 4.2 per carry by the one good rush defense it faced in that span, the Rams).

Dallas and Homer again mostly split the third-down/two-minute role while playing substantial special teams role.

Bellore’s 18 offensive snaps were the fewest of his Seahawks career. Conversely, his 318 on special teams were his most and also led the team.

2022 preview

As noted above, Seattle has Carson, Homer, Dallas and Johnson all under contract for 2022 and could likely again sign Collins to a one-year veteran minimum deal, as it did last season.

Advertising

That leaves Penny as the big question.

Seattle did not exercise an option on Penny last spring for the 2022 season that would have paid him $4.5 million, a decision no one questioned at the time given Penny’s injury history and uncertainty heading into the year.

What will he command now?

Carson has a $6.45 million cap hit for 2022 but has no guaranteed money in his $4.5 million salary. Pete Carroll, though, said after the season, Carson should be ready for camp following neck surgery.

Seattle might not want two relatively big cap hits for 2022 at running back, which could mean trying to give Penny a multiyear deal with a smaller hit this year that expands in following seasons, but at a total value similar to Carson.

The running back market is notoriously unpredictable and that Penny has a small — but impressive — resume makes it even harder to tell what he might command.

For each side, working out something before free agency might make sense.

Available free agents include the likes of Melvin Gordon, Cordarrelle Patterson, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Sony Michel and James Conner, so teams in need of running backs will have some choices.

But assuming Seattle re-signs Penny and keeps Carson, the Seahawks might not need much else at running back, especially after also adding Johnson to the 53 the last week of the season. That move assured Johnson is under contract for the 2022 season.

Homer and Dallas figure to again contend to fill the third-down/two-minute back role while filling valuable special teams roles. It’s worth remembering that the players at the back end of the running back rotation have to play significantly on special teams. Dallas was third in special teams snaps this year with 290 and Homer fifth with 260.

Up next: Tight ends.