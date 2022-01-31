If we’re talking strictly about the interior of the defensive line, few NFL teams were as stout as the Seahawks in 2021.

The Seahawks ranked as the third-best defense against the run — allowing 3.8 yards per carry — largely on the strength of defensive tackles Al Woods, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone.

Woods was perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the season for Seattle, a 34-year-old journeyman having the best year of his career a year after he opted to sit out the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Woods ranked No. 5 among all NFL defensive tackles with a run-stop win rate of 42%, according to ESPN, and Ford ranked No. 10 among all defensive tackles with a pass-rush win rate of 11%. Beyond that, their ability to eat up blocks freed linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks to each rank in the top three in the NFL in tackles.

At 330 pounds, Woods played a career-high 619 snaps in 2021. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’ll be 35 March 25, and he’ll be entering his 12th NFL season. It might sound strange for a defensive tackle at his age, with as much wear and tear as he’s had in his career, but Woods should to be a priority signing for the Seahawks this offseason.

They need him.

They need more elsewhere on the defensive line, and we look at some of those needs as we continue our review of the Seahawks position groups here.

Starters

End Rasheem Green

Age: 24

Snaps played in regular season: 846

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent

Tackle Poona Ford

Age: 26

Snaps played in regular season: 802

Contract situation: Has one year remaining on a two-year, $12.3 million deal, with a 2022 base salary of $7.9 million and a $10 million cap hit.

Tackle Al Woods

Age: 34

Snaps played in regular season: 619

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent

Edge rusher Darrell Taylor

Age: 24

Snaps played in regular season: 543

Contract situation: Enters third year of his four-year rookie contract, with a base salary of $1.2 million for 2022.

Key backups

End Kerry Hyder Jr.

Age: 30

Snaps played in regular season: 506

Contract situation: Has one year remaining on a two-year deal signed before the 2021 season. Set to earn a base salary of $2.4 million in 2022, with a $3.7 million cap hit.

Edge rusher Carlos Dunlap II

Age: 32

Snaps played in regular season: 481

Contract situation: Has one year remaining on a two-year deal signed before the 2021 season. Set to earn just more than $4 million in 2022, with a $6.5 million cap hit.

Tackle Bryan Mone

Age: 26

Snaps played in regular season: 396

Contract situation: Restricted free agent

End Alton Robinson

Age: 23

Snaps played in regular season: 371

Contract situation: Enters third year of his four-year rookie contract, with a base salary of $895,000 for 2022.

Tackle Robert Nkemdiche

Age: 27

Snaps played in regular season: 230

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

End L.J. Collier

Age: 26

Snaps played in regular season: 218

Contract situation: Enters final year of his four-year rookie contract, with a base salary of just under $2 million for 2022 and a cap hit of almost $3.5 million.

2021 review

The Seahawks’ pass rush left a lot to be desired. And that’s probably putting it mildly.

Here are the Seahawks’ pass-rushing statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference:

Total sacks: 34 (NFL rank: 24th)

Sack rate: 4.9% (NFL rank: 29th)

Pressure rate: 22.1% (NFL rank: 26th)

Blitz rate: 22.4% (NFL rank: 22nd)

You get the idea. It wasn’t good.

You could make a case that some of that — maybe a lot of that — had to do with the coverage scheme. Too often, opposing quarterbacks could quickly find open receivers for short gains underneath in the Seahawks’ soft zone coverage (the Week 3 loss at Minnesota stands as one obvious example of that). Seattle’s pass rushers, you could argue, rarely had enough time to get to the QB.

How and why the pass rush failed will have to be something the Seahawks’ new defensive coordinator dives into headfirst this offseason.

Regardless, it was an obvious problem. Get this: In 11 games from Week 3 to Week 14, the Seahawks never had more than two sacks in any game; they had only one sack in seven of those games for a total of 15 sacks in that 11-game stretch. Yikes.

The Seahawks’ pass rush did come alive a bit late in the season, making the end-of-season numbers look a little better. That coincided with an increased workload for veteran Carlos Dunlap, who had two of the team’s season-high five sacks in the Week 18 victory at Arizona. Before that, Dunlap had made it clear that he was frustrated with his new hybrid role and his decreased playing time. (How Dunlap fits into the Seahawks’ 2022 plans is an open question.)

Here’s the promising twist: The Seahawks’ most glaring weakness also brought forth their most exciting prospect: Darrell Taylor.

After sitting out the 2020 season while recovering from a broken leg, Taylor broke out with 6.5 sacks in 16 games in his de facto rookie season. He was inconsistent, as you would expect out of a young player at a boom-or-bust position, but he flashed enough to make everyone believe he can be a top-flight edge rusher.

Taylor, as much as anyone else on this roster, offers reason to think a quick turnaround is possible in 2022.

2022 preview

Much of what was just written about Taylor can also be written about Rasheem Green.

Green, like Taylor, is a promising young talent who is just starting to hit his stride. He, like Taylor, had a breakthrough with 6.5 sacks in 2021. And he, like Taylor, is still 24 years old — Green, in fact, is almost two months younger than Taylor, both born in spring 1997.

Here’s the difference: Green, a 2018 third-round pick, just completed his fourth season and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Should the Seahawks also make him a priority in free agency? And at what cost?

Advertising

Or, if they’re looking to kick-start the pass rush with a more proven fire-starter, would they be better off paying top dollar for someone like Chandler Jones? Would they consider a reunion with, gulp, Jadeveon Clowney?

Green isn’t the same type of edge rusher as Taylor, and he maybe never blossoms into a double-digit sack master. But Green’s size and versatility make him a nice fit throughout the defensive line, and you would think the Seahawks have to try bring back Green if they can.

After working through the growing pains in his first three seasons — when Green had just seven total sacks — Seattle, no doubt, would hate to see him leave and play the prime of his career elsewhere.